Backend Developer
2026-01-22
Location: Gothenburg
About the job
Opera Sweden is looking for a Backend Developer with a passion for learning and technology to join our team in Gothenburg where you get to build great products together with our best engineers. Experimenting with new technology is in our DNA and our collaborative team is constantly trying to find better ways to build quality products. You will be working in a supportive team with an agile workflow. You will be part of design reviews, sprint planning, weekly sprints and delivery. The team is currently located in Gothenburg in a cozy office in the city center.
Role & Responsibilities:
Development of new features and automatic tests.
Maintaining the existing code and test suite - bug fixes, optimization, refactoring, tech debt removal.
Maintaining the existing development tools and introducing the new ones.
Releasing new versions of backend applications.
Experimenting with new tools, libraries, and techniques to enhance productivity, performance, and innovation in software development.
Planning; communication with other teams; security- and privacy-related aspects of the project.
Job Requirements:
Proficiency in Java and backend development as well as solid understanding of the Spring framework. ( Preferably current hands-on Spring experience in your current or recent workplace. )
Experience in designing and developing RESTful APIs and web services.
Experience with relational databases and SQL, and ORM frameworks like Hibernate.
Experience with Docker.
Familiarity with modern software development practices, source code versioning and CI/CD.
Ability to write clean, maintainable code and adhere to coding standards and best practices.
Team player, shares knowledge, and contributes to a positive team culture.
Ability to adapt to changing priorities and meet project deadlines.
Fluent English, willing to relocate to Sweden.
What's on Offer:
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost your creativity and drive
A team of experienced and supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
Smart working technology
Interested?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Opera Sweden AB (org.nr 556556-8770), https://www.opera.com
582 22 LINKÖPING
