Backend Developer

Job Description
We are now looking for exceptional developers who are not only incredible programmers but thrive in challenging environments and enjoy participating in the full evolution of a project.
All developers at Umain have a love and great knowledge of how interactive experiences should look, feel and function on interactive devices. They are also really familiar with the development community and actively participate. As part of our tribe, you will have the opportunity to work amongst world-class talent on one of a kind interactive projects, creating native applications for a wide range of top clients.
We are looking for someone who
At least 3 years of Go/Kotlin experience
You have Java Experience
Experience with agile methodology
Comfortable working in a variety of environments
A team player
Merited
Other object oriented languages beside JAVAis a plus
Practical knowledge of unit testing, test-driven design and continuous integration
Experience from web technologies is a plus
Experience from native iOS in C/Swift is a plus
Our recruitment process and how to apply
Our standard recruitment process includes a culture and competence interview, a coding test and a second interview where you get to present the coding challenge and your thinking. This is just to give you an idea of the process, it may differ depending on what role and team you have applied for. Of course you will get more information about the different steps along the way.
