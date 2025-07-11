Backend Developer - Cloud Services, Lund
2025-07-11
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a great company culture and a long-term growth? Do you want to work with development of market-leading products using modern cloud technologies? Then keep reading. We at Axis Communications are looking for more developers who want to work with innovative solutions for our market-leading business in, among other things, network video, at our HQ in Lund.
Your future team?
We are organized into small agile teams and you will work in a highly competent team with 4-6 colleagues that have overall responsibility for the entire development cycle. With different experiences and competencies, the team has everything it takes to be able to handle the full product lifecycle.
What you'll do here as a full-stack developer?
You will work with development of cloud services for Axis Video Management Systems that ties together Axis' total offering of cameras, video recorders, desktop, web, mobile clients. You will be a key contributor in developing our services and user experience that enables world class solutions for our customers.
We work with continuous improvement and an important part of the work within the team is to optimize both products, working methods and CI/CD flow.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in software development and wants to challenge themselves working with cutting edge technology and new tasks to solve. You see the importance of collaborating with others, sharing knowledge, and take pride in delivering customer value with quality. We think that you have a DevOps mindset and a passion for building scalable, robust cloud services that ultimately provide our customers with a top-notch user experience.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent
* 5+ years of work experience of software development
* Experience with AWS cloud development
* Experience with C#/.NET
* Experience with API Development
Bonus if you also have experience of:
* Go
* React and Typescript
* GraphQL
* Kubernetes
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting? Don't wait to send in your application! We're going through the applications continuously. If you have any questions about the position please reach out to recruiting manager, Marcus Wiedner at +46 46 272 1800.
