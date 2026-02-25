Back Office Specialist | Stockholm
2026-02-25
We are looking for a Back Office/Operations Consultant for a consulting assignment in Stockholm. This role suits someone with 1-5 years of experience who is comfortable handling sensitive information and working in a structured, process-driven environment.
You will primarily manage and respond to formal information requests from external authorities, including law enforcement, ensuring accurate and compliant handling at all times.
Responsibilities * Manage and respond to formal information requests from authorities * Handle sensitive data in line with established procedures * Ensure accurate documentation and structured case handling * Follow formal processes and compliance requirements * Communicate professionally with internal and external stakeholders * Work independently and manage incoming requests efficiently
Requirements * 1-5 years of experience in back office, operations, or administrative roles * Experience handling sensitive data and structured information requests * Professional communication skills in English
Meritorious * Experience within banking, financial services, or other regulated environments * Previous experience handling authority or law enforcement requests
Assignment details Start: ASAP Duration: 7-9 months, full time Location: Stockholm, 2-3 days per week on-site
Application Please submit your CV in English and ensure it is clearly tailored to this role, highlighting relevant experience in operations, administration, and handling of sensitive information.
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
