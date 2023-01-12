B2B Support Agent to Samsung
2023-01-12
We are currently looking for a (Swedish speaking) B2B Technical Support Agent to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is an one year consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible (possible extension).
About the company:
Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As B2B Support Agent, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
As a B2B Support Agent you will join the Customer Satisfaction team which handles all Samsung after sales activities in the Nordics with the goal to provide a world class experience to our customers.
What will this role achieve?
To assist with professional customer service by, with the customer in focus, troubleshooting and supporting each individual customer regarding following products: Air condition, monitors, hospitality TV, LFD, Laptops, Knox support for mobile phones or any other future released products aimed for the Nordic B2b market .
What will be your key deliverables?
* Be careful and responsive not to miss important information.
* To keep what has been agreed upon, as well as follow up on the customer 's case as needed.
* Handling of customers / cases by telephone and mail.
* Follow up selected cases to ensure that solution / service is performed according to agreement.
* All agents deal with all countries, with shared responsibility.
* Correctly register customer interactions and contacts to ensure the best possible experience.
What will be the jobs scope?
* Independently of mainland area, being able to manage incoming B2B cases from various sources.
* Regardless of who received and started a case, take ownership of, and complete the case.
* With the greatest care and understanding handle service & support matters.
* Registration/logging of service cases must be done within 15 minutes of the end of the call.
* Positive attitude towards Samsung products, Samsung as a brand, and Samsung customers.
* Punctual, loyal, reliable and good advancement.
* Ability to log and compile problems and solutions.
* Being able to handle stress.
* Ability to build strong, long-term customer relationships using the above points.
* Have an understanding of our flows and contact routes. Both internally and externally.
* Log all incoming calls as instructed. Target: 100%
Your profile:
Personality:
* Efficient
* Structured
* Curious
* Driven
* Service minded
Need to have:
* Great skills of handling computer and phone calls simultaneously
* Great skills of using a computer as a work tool, such as being able to navigate easily between different systems
* Able to communicate cross functionally through various departments and stakeholders
* Able to handle sometimes angry customers contacting support
* Medium/high experience of Outlook and word
* Basic/medium experience of Excel
* Experiences working with SLA targets
* Minimum 3 years experience from technical support by phone, for similar products
Language:
* Fluent in Swedish
* Fluent in English, both speech and writing
Wish to have:
* Experience from technical support for screens, monitors, TV:s, Laptops or other NPC products
* Knowledge of another Nordic language is a plus
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
