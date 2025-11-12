Azure DevOps Consultat
We are seeking experienced Azure DevOps Engineers to execute the migration of on-premises or legacy CI/CD environments (e.g., TFS) to Azure DevOps Services (ADO). The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience in writing migration scripts, testing/execution in sandbox environments, and post-migration support, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal disruption to development workflows.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
• 3+ years of working experience with Azure DevOps Services (Repos, Pipelines, Boards, Artifacts)
• Strong understanding of Git, branching strategies, and version control migration
• Proficient in PowerShell, YAML, and automation scripting
• Extensive experience working with Microsoft Rest APIs
• Experience with DevOps-as-code and/or Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., ARM, Bicep, Terraform)
• Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
• Experience with Agile and DevOps principlesPreferred Qualifications:
• Microsoft certifications (e.g., AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions).
• Experience with Azure services, monitoring, and governance.
• Familiarity with DevOps migration tools (e.g. Azure DevOps Migration Tools such as NakedAgility).
