About Redeploy BuildAt Redeploy Build, we are cloud specialists. What we do is build and integrate best-in-breed cloud environments, steering clear of legacy constraints and "old-IT".We help our clients within all areas of public cloud - from building, governing, migrating and optimizing our client's cloud resources. Living by a "Cloud always, in all ways" motto, we always get things done and are not just another powerpoint-firm, rather getting our hands dirty and putting tech into practice. Learn more about ushere.As a rapidly growing public cloud company, we understand that our success depends on the talents we choose to surround ourselves with. Now we are looking for several Azure Cloud Specialists in Stockholm, Göteborg or Jönköpingwho wants to be a part of our continued success story. Maybe it's you?What it means to be a Azure Cloud Specialist Consultant at Redeploy InsightAs a Azure Cloud Specialist, you will be at the forefront of assisting and mentoring mid-sized and enterprise scale clients in optimizing their Azure infrastructure. With your expertise in Azure platforms and architecture, you'll provide insights into best practices, emerging technologies and industry trends to help our clients make informed decisions.In this role you'll be working closely with cross-functional teams including developers, cloud-teams and business stakeholders to align Azure cloud infrastructure initiatives with organizational goals, as well as getting your hands dirty implementing tailored Azure cloud solutions.Some of your tasks will for amongst others be:
Leading advanced technical implementations within your area of expertise.
Understand and align infrastructure initiatives with business objectives, demonstrating a keen understanding of the broader organizational context.
Act as a mentor and pre-sales resource for your area of expertise.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a passion for cloud development and that you enjoy creating value and solving problems for clients and businesses. You're open-minded, positive, driven and a curious person who understands the power of team collaboration and sharing knowledge with your fellow colleagues and our clients.
What experiences do you bring?
Experience and expertise in infrastructure technologies, including cloud computing, networking, virtualization, and containerization.
Ability to understand and align infrastructure initiatives with business objectives, demonstrating a keen understanding of the broader organizational context.
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code principles (e.g. Terraform or Bicep), version control systems (e.g., Git), and CI/CD pipelines.
A proactive and curious attitude towards learning new technologies and methodologies.
Great communication skills, both verbal and written in Swedish and English, to effectively convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Even if you don't perfectly match the role, we still encourage you to apply. We believe in diversity and inclusion and welcome all applicants with relevant experience and skills.
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.
Location
We have offices located in central Stockholm, Göteborg and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to any ofour office locations.How to applyWe hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. To be compliant with GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers channel. Please submit your application using the form on our career website, or any website displaying a position with us.For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson.
