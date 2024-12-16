Azure Cloud Platform Engineer
2024-12-16
We make the same promise to our colleagues as we do to our customers: to always be "beside you," "behind you," and "before you." We call this "The Iver way."We are now looking for anAzure Cloud Platform Engineerto join Iver and contribute to better IT solutions that make a difference for our customers. Could you be our new colleague?
About Iver
Iver is a leading Nordic provider of cloud-based IT services with expertise in operations, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and innovation. Our services are critical not only to our customers but also to the digitalization of society at large.
With headquarters in Stockholm, Iver operates primarily in the Nordics and has an agenda for continued expansion. Iver generates over 3 billion SEK in revenue and has approximately 1,500 employees working across 25 offices in the Nordics, with Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) as the majority owner.
Your Role at Iver
We are raising the bar for modern and innovative cloud platform services. This is an exciting transformation, and we need more resources to deliver on it. If you are a forward-looking Azure Engineer who thrives on cloud-native, infrastructure-as-code, and AI-driven automation, this is your chance to work with some of the best in the industry.
TheCloud Platform Engineerplays a key role in the Cloud Platform team, focusing on the design, implementation, and maintenance of cloud infrastructure and services on Azure. This role ensures the reliability, scalability, and security of cloud-based solutions, including compute, storage, networking, and security components. You will work as part of Iver's Azure Engineering Team to develop our managed platform services for Azure and support customer onboarding. You will also handle Azure-related incidents at a Level 3 capacity, conduct root cause analyses, and implement solutions to prevent recurrence.
Example Responsibilities
Design, deploy, and manage scalable infrastructure on Azure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, Bicep, and ARM.
Automate and optimize CI/CD pipelines for efficient software delivery using tools like GitHub Actions and Azure DevOps.
Implement and manage containerization with Docker and orchestration using Kubernetes or AKS.
Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize cloud environments for performance, scalability, and cost efficiency.
Collaborate with the security team to ensure best practices in cloud security, including IAM, encryption, and compliance.
Work closely with development teams to implement DevOps principles and ensure infrastructure aligns with application needs.
Stay updated on the latest cloud technologies and trends, continuously improving our infrastructure setup.
What We Offer
Iver - Where technology meets business. At Iver, you'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and be part of an exciting growth journey. Iver has entrepreneurial roots and a culture defined by flexibility and collaboration. Our goal is to be seen as a leading partner for digital transformation by our customers in the Nordics and internationally.
At Iver, we are inclusive and committed to genuine collaboration, working towards common goals. There are excellent opportunities for development-whether it's deepening your expertise, pursuing leadership roles, or exploring new areas.Being part of Iver also means being part of an ambitious and innovative company, where improving, testing, evaluating, and challenging how we do things are vital ingredients for growth.Who Are We Looking For?
We are looking for a driven Azure enthusiast to join our team as an advisory specialist consultant. Our mission is to provide expert advice and solutions for our customers on their technical journeys. We expect you to approach tasks with curiosity, leading both yourself and the customer toward new creative solutions and methods. A strong interest in the continuously evolving cloud technologies is essential.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a skilled communicator who can simplify complex IT, understand the importance of teamwork, and possess strong business acumen.
Desired Qualifications
3-5+ years of experience or equivalent in implementation and deployment within the Microsoft Azure platform.
Deep knowledge of Microsoft cloud solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, and Serverless.
Experience with automation tools such as ARM templates, Terraform, Chef, or Ansible.
Proficiency with Docker and Kubernetes.
Development or scripting experience in C# or PowerShell.
Knowledge and experience in network topologies and firewalls.
Expertise in security practices for infrastructure, applications, IAM, or platforms.
Strong familiarity with Microsoft tools and platforms, such as Azure, Office 365, Power BI, Active Directory, Intune, etc.
Location
Iver has 25 offices across Sweden and Norway. For this role, you will be based at one of our offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Malmö or Gothenburg.
Apply Now!
Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Iver strives for gender balance and values ethnic and cultural diversity. Desired start date: as soon as possible or per agreement.
You are welcome to contact Olav Nguyenat olav.nguyen@iver.no
with any questions regarding the role. We look forward to your application!
We look forward to your application!
