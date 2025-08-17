Azure Architect
2025-08-17
Azure Architect - Integration & D365 F&O
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Azure Architect to take a leading role in shaping integration architecture as part of a large-scale, multi-market rollout of Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations. This position is central to ensuring seamless, secure, and future-ready system integrations that support business-critical processes.
The focus of the role lies in designing integration solutions and guiding architecture, rather than hands-on configuration or coding. You will work closely with development teams, product owners, and business stakeholders to align technology with long-term business strategies.
Key Responsibilities
Define and implement integration architecture between D365 F&O and surrounding systems.
Leverage Azure technologies including Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, Azure Functions, and Key Vault.
Design and manage secure, scalable, and high-performance APIs and data flows.
Provide architectural direction and technical decision support to development teams.
Plan, optimize, and oversee communication between systems to maintain performance and reliability.
Use Azure DevOps for pipelines, version control, and release processes.
Contribute to integration testing, troubleshooting, and monitoring with Azure Portal and Postman.
Collaborate with D365 specialists to align technical designs with functional business requirements.
Requirements
Extensive experience as an Azure Architect within complex IT environments.
Strong background in integration architecture involving D365 Finance & Operations.
Proficiency with key Azure services: Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, Functions, and Key Vault.
Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD, and Git workflows.
Ability to convert business needs into sustainable, technical architecture.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
Desirable
Experience supporting D365 F&O rollouts from an architectural standpoint.
Microsoft Azure and/or D365 certifications (considered a plus).
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
