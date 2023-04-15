Avionics Technician to Bromma Airport!
Match up AB / Finmekanikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla finmekanikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Match up AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
, Enköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Looking for a skilled Avionics Technician to join our team!
Match-up AB is a consulting and recruitment firm. We are now looking to hire an Avionics Technician to a reputable aviation company that specializes in providing exceptional service to their clients.
As an Avionics Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining, repairing, and upgrading avionics systems on a variety of aircraft.
The ideal candidate will have:
A degree or certification in Avionics or a related field
At least 2 years of experience working with avionics systems
Familiarity with FAA regulations and industry standards
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Willingness to work flexible hours and travel as needed
As an Avionics Technician with us, you'll enjoy competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package, and opportunities for career growth within our company.
If you're passionate about aviation and have the skills and experience we're looking for, we encourage you to apply today!
Full time proprobationary period for 6 months, after that permanent employment!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-15
E-post: kontakt@match-up.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Avionics". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Match up AB
(org.nr 559361-8415)
168 67 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Bromma Airport Jobbnummer
7662923