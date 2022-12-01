Automotive SW responsible Engineer
At ALTEN in Gothenburg, we are looking for a senior software responsible engineer to work with our automotive clients. As a software responsible engineer, you are responsible for driving the software delivery process, coordinate and lead the development together with component suppliers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Plan and drive software delivery process for supplier software.
Plan and perform joint reviews of software according to project plan.
Share necessary requirements and extracts with suppliers, and confirm that deliveries are on time.
Follow up on the technical development and quality of components with suppliers.
Lead and propose improvements on quality and cost.
Validate the delivery documentation from suppliers
Here at ALTEN we value personality, you will act as an ambassador towards our clients therefore we believe you are positive and outgoing, eager to learn and keen on delivering results and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology and want to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story.
We see that you are a senior software engineer, preferably with a background in automotive or aeronautics. You have experience of working in an agile environment and with product development. You have worked with coordinating and leading projects. We are looking for an individual who has strong interpersonal communication and collaboration skills. You are someone who can manage tasks independently, solve problems, report transparently, and manage cross functional contacts.
WE THINK YOU HAVE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING:
BSc or MSc in Electronics/Electrical Engineering, Mechatronic, Physics, or related engineering field.
Minimum five years of experience in Design, Development and Validation of automotive electrical/electronic components.
Automotive ECU technical knowledge and previous experience of component ownership managing ECU industrialization projects and working with Automotive Tier 1 suppliers or EMS, Electronic Manufacturing Services companies.
Autosar knowledge.
Lead in gathering, negotiating, updating, and documenting electronic control unit requirements, and provide technical expertise during the purchasing process.
Automotive requirement handling and experience from PLM systems.
Overall knowledge of embedded electronic systems from both development and production point of views
Fluent in English (both spoken and written)
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the third year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by 'Karriärföretagen 2022', an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
