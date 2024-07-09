Automotive Software Systems Engineer
2024-07-09
Join us at ALTEN as we drive innovation in automotive software engineering! We're seeking talented individuals with a proven track record in automotive software systems engineering. If you're passionate about technology and eager to contribute to the future of automotive systems, we want to hear from you!
We offer flexibility in how you work, whether on-site at our clients' facilities or as part of an in-house Agile team. You'll have the opportunity to collaborate on exciting projects in areas such as electronics, electromobility, autonomous drive, ADAS, infotainment, and connectivity.
Your responsibilities:
Defining and managing software requirements for automotive systems.
Participating in system design processes to resolve conflicting requirements.
Leading and coordinating solutions across platforms.
Collaborating closely with test groups to ensure requirements are testable and effective.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
For this role, we're looking for candidates who possess:
A minimum of 5 years of experience working with automotive software.
At least 2 years of experience in requirements definition and management.
Professional experience with OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers.
A BSc. and/or MSc. degree in engineering.
Meritorious experience:
Experience with IBM DOORS, SystemWeaver, Polarion, or Elektra.
Software development with C, C++, Python and/or Simulink.
Knowledge of AUTOSAR (classic/adaptive).
Familiarity with ISO 26262 functional safety standard and ISO 21448 SOTIF standard.
Communication protocols CAN, LIN, Ethernet, UDS, or FlexRay.
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to the advancement of automotive technology, apply now! Your expertise and passion are essential as we drive innovation forward together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
