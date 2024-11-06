Automotive Mechanical Design Engineer - Gothenburg
2024-11-06
We're currently looking for passionate individuals to join our team at ALTEN! If you have hands-on experience in a related field, especially in
MECHANICAL DESIGN AND/OR THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY, we want to hear from you. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring your skills and expertise to a dynamic and innovative environment.
Take the next step in your career-apply now and become part of something great!
WHAT WE OFFER
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
We think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off per year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE:
BSc and/or MSc in Mechanical Engineering or similar field.
You have work experience with Creo.
You have experience with mechanical design (preferably in the chassis area).
Experience from the automotive industry.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
