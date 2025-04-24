Automotive interior lighting Designer
2025-04-24
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for a skillful Car interior lighting designer to design and develop innovative interior lighting solutions for automotive applications, working closely with engineers, designers, and suppliers to create aesthetically pleasing, functional, and safe lighting systems that enhance the user experience in vehicles.
Qualifications
• Experience: 5-10 years of experience in automotive lighting design.
• Knowledge of lighting technologies (LED, OLED, fiber optics) and their integration into
automotive systems.
• Familiarity with automotive standards and regulations for lighting systems.
• Experience with prototyping, testing, and product validation processes.
• Strong sense of design aesthetics, with the ability to balance functionality and
creativity in interior lighting solutions.
• Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, with the ability to find solutions
to complex design and technical challenges.
• Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to clearly
explain complex technical concepts to non-technical team members.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
