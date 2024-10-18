Automotive Engineers | R&D
2024-10-18
Are you a passionate R&D Engineer in the automotive industry and are now seeking new, exciting challenges? Together Tech is eager to connect with driven engineers who prioritize both their professional and personal growth and thrive on continuous development!
At Together Tech, we are deeply involved in R&D projects across micromobility, cars, and heavy-duty vehicles, collaborating with leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and innovative startups. Together, based on your technical expertise and career goals, we will design a plan for your long-term assignments. We offer various opportunities in fields such as Software Development, System Development, Hardware Engineering, Functional Development, Testing, Validation and Verification. Read more about our commitment in the Mobility area.
Your technical bakgrund
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field with several years of experience in the automotive industry
You have preferable experience with some of the following areas/technologies HIL, SIL, Matlab/Simulink, CAN/CANalyzer, Autosar, C++, Python, Testing, Validation or Verification
A valid Swedish driver's license for cars
Good command of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Recruiter Julia Adamsson onjulia.adamsson@togethertech.com
