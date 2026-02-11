Automotive Ci/cd And Devops Engineer To Alten Lund
We at ALTEN Lund are looking for a CI/CD and DevOps engineer to join our automotive team. Are you ready for the next challenge in your career? Apply today!
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
THE ROLE:
You will be developing and maintaining the infrastructure that enables continuous delivery of high-quality embedded systems. As a CI/CD Developer, you will work in an agile, cross-functional team where you are not just maintaining pipelines, but also building the foundation that allows our engineers to ship safer, better software, faster.
YOUR PROFILE:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in computer science or other related field.
Experience of software development and/or CI development.
Strong
PYTHON development skills.
Solid experience of working with
JENKINS AND DOCKER.
Proficiency in Linux environments and agile methodologies such as Kanban and Scrum.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
MERITORIOUS QUALIFICATIONS:
Zuul and Bazel.
Experience with Kubernetes.
Experience of working in Azure environments.
Background in test automation.
Experience with monitoring and logging tools (ELK, Grafana).
Experience with Ansible.
Fluency in Swedish.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
