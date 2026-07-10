Automotive C++ engineer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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We are looking for an experienced C++ Engineer to join our international team working on advanced solutions in the Automotive domain. You will contribute to the development of software responsible for processing, coordination, and management of data flows in next-generation automotive systems.
Requirements:
• 3+ years of commercial experience in C++ development.
• Strong knowledge of OOP, design patterns
• Hands-on experience with Git, CI/CD, and unit testing.
• Background in Automotive or Embedded projects is a strong plus.
• English – Advanced (both written and spoken, for daily communication with the team).
Nice to have:
• Driving Lisence and experience
Job Responsibilities:
• Design, implement, and optimize software modules in C++ for data management systems.
• Ensure system stability, performance, and scalability.
• Collaborate closely with international developers and system engineers.
• Participate in code reviews, testing, and continuous improvement of development processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9999551