Automotive - Scrum master within bus cable harness
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Söderhamn Visa alla datajobb i Söderhamn
2026-06-18
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Automotive - Scrum master within bus cable harness- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
The team is primarily focused on eMobility projects and plays a key role in securing project deliveries and supporting engineering activities.
In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating, planning, and following up on project activities related to electrical systems and vehicle development. You will act as a central point of coordination between project stakeholders and the design team while ensuring milestone deliveries are achieved according to plan.
A strong focus of the assignment is maintaining a positive team culture and high level of engagement. Therefore, excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential.
YOUR PROFILE • B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent technical discipline • Minimum 5 years of experience in design and engineering work. • Proven experience in coordination, planning, and follow-up activities. • Ability to work effectively in cross-functional and project-oriented environments. • Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. • Experience from the client considered highly meritorious. • Experience in cable harness design using Saber is considered an advantage.
Other Note that this assignment requires on-site presence in the office five days per week at the client site
Start: 2026-08-10
Assignment Period: 1 year
Location: Sweden\Södermanlands län\Stockholms län,
Last date to apply: 2026-07-10
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7940060-2060918". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971380