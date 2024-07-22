Automationsingenjörer till ABB Robotics Campus
2024-07-22
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity and collaboration - combined with a strong focus on diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities - are important driving forces in our goal to give everyone the opportunity to create sustainable solutions. Write the next chapter in your ABB story.
Your role and responsibilities
Become part of a dynamic and innovative team at ABB Robotics in Västerås with a strong mission to increase the degree of automation in the factory. In this role, you will be involved in developing our current automation solutions and participating in projects that implement new automation solutions in both the current factory and the new Robotics Campus Sweden of 65,000 m2, the building will be ready to move into in 2026 and the factory will be producing at full capacity in 2028. The automation journey with our new campus involves building a completely new production facility with all of ABB's technologies. We will automate production with ABB Robots, build a fully automated warehouse and introduce AGV/AMR. Come, let's be curious and explore with us, that's how we develop each of us.
Leverage your automation skills to analyze, design, develop, and implement solutions that improve our manufacturing processes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams on industrial projects and ensure a successful integration of automation technology.
Stay at the forefront of automation trends, bring proven but also new ideas and technologies to our projects. Be involved in developing current automation solutions but also support with special expertise in troubleshooting and solving automation-related problems, which ensures uninterrupted production.
Qualifications for the role
At least 1-2 years of experience from system integration, automation projects and/or organizations with a high degree of discrete automation.
Technical knowledge in PLC programming and industrial communication protocols.
Experience in robot programming and vision systems for automated material handling, assembly and quality inspection.
Knowledge of CAD programs for electrical and mechanical design.
Knowledge of safety standards and risk assessment methods and regulatory requirements for automation systems in manufacturing.
More about us
More about us Recruitment Manager Elin Asplund, +46 72-217 29 22, answers your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Norén, 072-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The deadline for applications is 25 August. Interviews will be held during the advertising period, the position may be filled during the advertising period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
