Automation Engineer in Bodyshop VCT
2023-08-25
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
With Volvo Cars Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. You will support new car project, global development work and running production. We are seeking an Automation Engineer at Industrialization VCT within Manufacturing Engineering.
What you'll do
• Follow up on Volvos' Electrical/PLC standards during project.
• Follow up on time and technique within the area of responsibility and project.
• Follow up of end user take over routine to production within the area.
• Coordination with other major activities within the area.
• Commonality follow up and coordination between car plants and central Manufacturing Engineering.
• Share knowledge and experience, and offer trainings accordingly, to improve capability and competence of local engineers.
• Maintain good communication within the area and other parts of the organisation.
• Demonstrate personal leadership in support of company business strategies and role model the Volvo Cars Culture.
• You will be working in an international and diverse team-oriented enviornment.
What you'll bring
• PLC Knowledge.
• Industrial network knowledge.
• Machine Safety knowledge.
• Electrical hardware knowledge.
• ME or IE Bachelors degree or equivalent experience.
• Expertise in manufacturing/automotive industry.
• Good project management and leadership skills.
• Communication, collaboration and negotiation skills with internal and external customers and stakeholders.
• Willingness to travel domestically or internationally.
• Experience of Manufacturing Engineering processes and Facility, Tooling and Equipment process.
• Broad knowledge from other similar operations within the area.
• Target oriented and strong analytical skills.
• Well organized working methods and ability to report in a structured and concise format.
• Ability to organize and prioritize own work and to coordinate multiple tasks.
• Positive mindset and collaboration.
• Ability to interact cross-functionally and to act in a multi-cultural environment.
Meritorious:
• Experience of working with electrical design.
• Eplan knowledge.
• Experience of Siemens TIA Portal.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager Alexandra Carlos at alexandra.carlos@volvocars.com
or the recruiter Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
