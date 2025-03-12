Automation and Controls Engineer
2025-03-12
Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB in Norrköping Sweden, as part of Johnson Controls Global Marine & Navy, is seeking a talented Automation and Controls Engineer to join our team.
As a global leader in the marine refrigeration industry, we are dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and servicing our HVAC & R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) systems for marine and cruise applications. We pride ourselves on utilizing the latest and most environmentally friendly solutions, with natural refrigerant as our new standard.
In the role of Automation and Controls Engineer, you will collaborate closely with our teams to develop innovative solutions for chillers, provision plants and heat pumps. Your responsibilities will encompass a diverse range of tasks, from design specifications and documentation, implement and test, improve and manage our control systems.
As a member of our team, you will thrive in a fast-paced, international environment and share our passion for delivering high-quality products. Safety and quality are of utmost importance to us, and we seek candidates who are equally committed. Your collaborative, persuasive, and credible nature will enable you to build strong relationships with our customers, partners, and colleagues.
What You Will Do:
Design, implement, test, commission, troubleshoot, improve, support and manage controls for our HVAC & R systems for marine and cruise applications.
Programming PLCs and HMI-panels, as well as SCADA systems.
Manage network communication.
Engage with customers and suppliers.
Engineering new projects and redesign/retrofit of existing control systems.
Conduct site activities and follow-up.
Travel primarily within Europe (approximately 20-25 travel days per year). Since we work on a global market travel outside Europe is also feasible.
What We Look For:
A B.Sc. degree in electrical engineering automation and controls, or a related technical field.
Knowledge of refrigeration technology and/or rotating machines is a plus.
Strong knowledge and a minimum of 5 years of experience with PLC systems, preferable Siemens but we also work with other automation platforms, such as Codesys.
Experience in automatic control of system and plants.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, international environment.
Business acumen with a focus on safety and quality.
A collaborative, persuasive, and credible approach in interactions with customers, partners, and colleagues.
What Johnson Controls Offers:
Competitive pension, insurance, and salary conditions.
Engaging tasks within a dynamic and evolving field.
Opportunities for personal development, including access to professional global networks and online courses.
Innovative products and solutions from one of the world's leading companies.
A supportive and exciting technical working environment.
Flexible working hours.
Our open-minded culture is essential to our international success and the strong spirit of our local team. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where every individual can thrive. The team consists of 10 dedicated colleagues who contribute to a positive atmosphere characterized by trust, team spirit, and good humour in the workplace.
In total, we have about 65 employees at our Norrköping office, and we maintain close collaboration with our global teams. Knowledge sharing and mutual support are core values that we prioritize to enhance our collective growth and effectiveness.
The position is on-site at our location in Norrköping. If you reside elsewhere, please indicate in your application if you have plans to relocate to Norrköping.
Application:
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and be part of our exciting future, we invite you to submit your application through our website. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait too long!
For more information about the role, please contact Engineering Manager Mattias Ohlsson at mattias.ohlsson@jci.com
Please note that we do not accept applications via email; they must be submitted through our website (due to GDPR). If you wish to include a cover letter, please attach it to your CV as a single PDF. We will remove the advertisement from our website once the position is filled.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Johnson Controls Systems & Service AB (org.nr 556417-4091)
Lindåkersgatan 2 (visa karta
602 23 NORRKÖPING
Johnson Controls Systems & Service Jobbnummer
9216137