Automation and Communication Engineer
Intertalents Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intertalents Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Gävle
, Nacka
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job
On behalf of our client, we are looking for an experienced and technically skilled Automation and Communication Engineer to play a key role in designing and implementing automation, SCADA, and communication systems for renewable energy projects, particularly within PV (solar) and BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems).
About the Role:
As an Automation and Communication Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and dimensioning automation, SCADA, and communication solutions for renewable energy systems. You will work closely with project planners, managers, and procurement teams, while also collaborating with external grid operators, customers, and suppliers. This is a senior role, and we are looking for someone with strong experience in automation and communication engineering, preferably within the renewable energy sector.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Design and dimension SCADA, automation, and communication systems for PV and BESS projects.
Ensure system design aligns with project requirements, grid specifications, and industry standards.
Develop and implement robust and secure communication and automation architectures.
Contribute to strengthening internal capabilities within IT security, SCADA, and automation solutions.
Select and evaluate suppliers and technical solutions in collaboration with the procurement team.
Support both tender and project execution phases with technical expertise.
Investigate and evaluate connection possibilities and technical solutions for seamless grid integration.
Who You Are:
We are looking for a highly skilled Automation and Communication Engineer with a strong understanding of system design and a solid background in automation and communication solutions. You thrive in a technical role where you can apply your expertise to complex and innovative projects, and you are committed to ensuring high-quality performance and reliable system integration throughout the project lifecycle.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Automation, Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
At least 10 years of experience within automation, SCADA, or communication systems.
Experience designing and dimensioning automation and communication systems.
Strong understanding of industrial networks, SCADA systems, and IT security principles.
Experience working with engineering tools such as AutoCAD or similar.
Experience within the renewable energy sector (solar, BESS, or infrastructure projects) is highly meritorious.
Application Process:
We are conducting ongoing recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
What We Offer:
An opportunity to work on innovative and technically challenging projects within renewable energy. You will be part of a collaborative team, where your expertise in automation and communication will contribute to the success of advanced energy solutions.
Diversity & Inclusion:
We encourage all applicants regardless of race, gender, nationality, or background to apply, as inclusion and diversity are core values for us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
E-post: jobs@intertalents.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ACE2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertalents Consulting AB
(org.nr 559364-1748) Jobbnummer
9821472