AstraZeneca Student Work Placement - Early Respiratory & Immunology
KellyOCG Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KellyOCG Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
12 Months Early Respiratory & Immunology - In Vivo - Student Work Placement
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training. AstraZeneca considers its responsibility to help promising scientists develop into the researchers of the future, by immersing them in a world of practical science. This is achieved by aligning each student with a research team working on cutting-edge drug discovery projects. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges, but with all the help and guidance you need to succeed.
Introduction to role
The Early Respiratory & Immunology In Vivo Student Work Placement Program offers a unique 12-month opportunity to dive into the world of innovative drug discovery. At AstraZeneca, you will engage in meaningful work that pushes the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. This placement will help you develop essential skills, knowledge, and a professional network, all while working alongside passionate and curious individuals in a truly collaborative and global team.
Accountabilities
We offer 12-month placements at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site in Sweden for students at Swedish institutions. The role focuses on characterising immune cell populations in colon samples from various in vivo models of IBD, aiming to understand immune response kinetics comprehensively. You will be involved in developing multiplex panels for histology assessment, conducting staining, and performing automated image analysis under the supervision of an experienced scientist. The techniques and markers developed can also be applied to study respiratory diseases, providing a versatile approach to understanding immune responses in diverse tissue contexts. You will work in well-equipped lab facilities with state-of-the-art histology equipment and image analysis software, gaining hands-on experience and insight into important areas of the pre-clinical research process.
Essential Skills/Experience
BSc or MSc or equivalent students in any Bioscience, Immunology or aligned course at a Swedish University.
You must have completed at least two years of your university education at the time of starting the placement and be returning to complete your studies after this opportunity ends.
Performing at a high level, with the potential to achieve a pass with distinction.
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from September 2025 without the need for additional work permits.
Students will be expected to take a study break from their education to participate in the programme; this will need to be arranged by the student at their institution. Please ensure that you receive approval to take a study break from your university.
Proactive approach to experimental design and execution.
Desirable Skills/Experience
Basic knowledge in tissue processing, histological staining techniques, immunohistochemistry, and image analysis.
AstraZeneca is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive international team. As a placement student, you will have access to a vast network of support, empowering you to take on new challenges with confidence. Our supervisors are dedicated to providing guidance and support, ensuring you build your skills and capabilities. You will be welcomed into an environment where curiosity is encouraged, questions are valued, and knowledge is shared. This collaborative atmosphere allows you to grow as a professional while contributing to meaningful projects that have real patient impact.
Additional Information:
Applications are now open until January 2025, with interviews to take place in March 2025. Start date 1st September 2025. Applications must be submitted in English.
This internship is a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Kelly Services. The employment relationship is with Kelly Services partner, Poolia AB.
Please inform us if you require adjustment support when contacted to schedule an interview - necessary adjustments can be made for assessment centers.
Ready to make a difference? Apply now and take the first step towards an exciting career with AstraZeneca! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KellyOCG Sweden AB
(org.nr 559407-1622) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca / KellyOCG Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9019186