Associate Project Manager, Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service
2024-08-15
Are you ready for an experience as Associate Project Manager at Hitachi Energy GPQSS Power Quality Division? Would you like to play a major role and have impact on the organization's reputation, objectives and future business? In this role, you'll join the Power Quality GCoC (Global Centre of Competence) and support the management of system delivery projects.
Power Quality (formerly known as FACTS) technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Grid & Power Quality Solutions unit in Västerås at our Global Centre of Competence and delivered to customers worldwide.
Your responsibilities
As Associate Project Manager you will be assigned to project organization within Power Quality business.
You will support project management team to lead project team allocated to the project, you will be allocated to dedicated project responsibility motivating and monitoring resources to accomplish project tasks.
You have to ensure that project follows and complies with Hitachi Energy Health, Safety, and Environmental policies.
Working together with other Hitachi Energy units, either as a consortium or main supplier, you will support Project Director to represent Grid & Power Quality Solutions internally and externally.
Your background
As Associate Project Manager, you have to hold a Master and / or Bachelor's Degree.
As Associate Project Manager you will have to have several follow up within FACTS organization, understanding in Power Quality technical business is a plus for this position.
We are looking for you, who are enthusiastic, energetic, willing to learn and to pitch in wherever needed to reach the project's goals.
You are curious by nature and have good communication skills.
Fluency in English and Swedish is a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 29th of August. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Simone Viazzo, simone.viazzo@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Simone Viazzo, simone.viazzo@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48 or Anders Bengtsson, +46 107-38 56 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
