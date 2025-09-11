Associate Project Manager for an After Sales Team
2025-09-11
We are now looking for a dynamic Associate Project Mangager to join the After Sales team for a global company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
About the role:
We are currently seeking an Associate Project Manager for an assignment with a global industrial company based in Västerås. The role is part of a team working on large-scale projects within the fields of motors, generators, and traction systems.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is structured, adaptable, and enjoys working in a coordinative and supportive role. You'll be contributing to operational efficiency, supporting project execution, and driving continuous improvements within an international environment.
Main Responsibilities
Provide administrative and operational support to project managers
Assist with scheduling, resource coordination, and planning activities
Support risk management and change control processes
Track project progress and follow up on key actions
Communicate with internal stakeholders across different departments
Your Profile
You are organized, proactive, and thrive in a collaborative environment
You enjoy working behind the scenes to help teams succeed
You have a basic understanding of project management methods (e.g. stakeholder management, planning, risk handling)
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus but not required)
Prior experience in a similar role is beneficial, but not required - your mindset and willingness to learn are what matter most
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
721 87 VÄSTERÅS
