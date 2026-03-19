Associate Production Director
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Midasplayer AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Elsewhere Entertainment is looking for an Associate Production Director to join the development of a new IP.
Feed your creativity while collaborating with our team of highly skilled developers to build something innovative, exhilarating, and expansively entertaining.
We are seeking a highly experienced, creatively astute, and strategically minded Senior Producer to support our Animation team. The Senior Animation Producer will be responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and delivery of all animation content for our AAA title, including character animation, cinematics, facial animation, and motion capture. This role requires a deep understanding of animation pipelines in game development, exceptional communication skills, and the ability to effectively balance artistic vision with production realities and technical requirements.
As a member of the production department, you'll be focused on creating and managing schedules, tracking development, and ensuring team deliverables are met on time and at quality. In this role, there will be a focus on animation requirements and delivery on features.
As a member of the project, you will help take the studio and our game from great to even better-with a focus on inclusivity, mutual respect (for ourselves and our players), thoughtfulness, empathy, professionalism, and collaboration.
This role is based in our Malmo, Sweden office and follows an onsite work schedule of four days per week. Work arrangements may change at the company's discretion to meet business needs.
You'll help us by...
Collaborating with the Animation Director, Game Directors, and other department leads to define and maintain the long-term vision, strategy, and roadmap for animation across the project
Translating artistic and gameplay goals into clear, actionable production plans for the animation team
Anticipating future animation technology, tool, and talent needs and proactively planning for their development and integration
Leading the planning, scheduling, and tracking of all animation projects, from pre-production through production and post-production
Managing complex interdependencies between animation and other disciplines
Ensuring timely delivery of high-quality, performant, and bug-free animation content within budget and resource constraints
Driving the implementation of efficient animation workflows and best practices
Directly managing the production efforts of the Animation team, fostering a highly collaborative, creative, and efficient environment
Facilitating communication and acting as a central point of contact between the Animation team and all dependent departments
Defining clear deliverables, feedback loops, quality expectations, and integration plans for outsourced animation
Proactively identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with animation development, including scope creep, technical challenges, artistic iteration, and resource constraints
Developing and implementing contingency plans to address unforeseen issues
Driving conflict resolution and facilitating decision-making processes
Providing regular, clear, and concise updates to Executive Leadership, Game Directors, and other stakeholders on animation status, risks, and strategic progress
Ensuring comprehensive documentation of animation pipelines, tools, and content
You're awesome because you have...
Proven experience (10+ years) in Production or Project Management in the Games or Digital Content space
Strong communication skills with the ability to lead multiple teams
An understanding of the technical process of software development
A track record of helping ship software products in rapid development cycles
The ability to build regular reports of key actions and risks at different levels of detail
The ability to collaborate and thrive as part of a creative team
Creativity in problem solving and a positive, respectful team-first attitude
Organization methods and the capability to meet agreed timelines
Comfort with self-critique and accepting outside feedback
Bonus points for...
Experience using Jira, Confluence, and Shotgrid
Experience using Microsoft SharePoint
Enjoyment of playing a variety of video game genres and titles
Not sure you meet all the qualifications? Let us decide! Research shows that women and members of other under-represented groups tend to not apply to jobs when they think they may not meet every qualification, when, in fact, they often do! At Activision, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and strongly encourage you to apply.
Our World
At Activision, we strive to create the most iconic brands in gaming and entertainment. We're driven by our mission to deliver unrivaled gaming experiences for the world to enjoy, together. We are home to some of the most beloved entertainment franchises including Call of Duty®, Crash BandicootTM, Tony Hawk'sTM Pro SkaterTM, and Guitar Hero®. As a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and products, our "press start" is simple: delight hundreds of millions of players around the world with innovative, fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences.
We're not just looking back at our decades-long legacy; we're forging ahead to keep advancing gameplay with some of the most popular titles and sophisticated technology in the world. We have bold ambitions to create the most inclusive company as we know our success comes from the passionate, creative, and diverse teams within our organization.
We're in the business of delivering fun and unforgettable entertainment for our player community to enjoy. And our future opportunities have never been greater - this could be your opportunity to level up.
Ready to Activate Your Future?
#elsewhere Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Midasplayer AB
(org.nr 556653-2064)
Malmskillnadsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9806256