Associate Mechanical Plant Design Engineer
2025-05-22
The opportunity
HVDC is looking for a Mechanical Plant Design Engineer. HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances and integrate renewables into the grid with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
"You are welcomed into a team of sixteen people where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and with what you can contribute. So, if you are interested do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements." - Hiring Manager Petra Berggren
How you'll make an impact
Evaluate, select and apply standard techniques and procedures to perform station layout design in 3D modelling in parts and assemblies. 2D drafting for drawings and layouts and make sure they are delivered on time and meet quality and safety standards.
Correctly use design principles, guidelines and applicable standards that are used within mechanical plant design of HVDC stations, onshore and offshore.
Prepare and propose/present for example bill of materials, estimated engineering hours, general project documentation.
Interact with customers, suppliers, contractors and internal departments to achieve the scope of deliveries.
Your background
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline.
Knowledge in 3D-Modeling and preforming 2D-drawings/layouts in Software tools NX/TC.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new Technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Proficiency in English is required, knowledge in Swedish is a great advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about Us
The preferred location for the role is Ludvika and requires frequent presence at our office, especially in the first 6 months. We also have offices in other locations in Sweden where it's possible to work from after the initial 6 months.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Petra Berggren, petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Union: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
