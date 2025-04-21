Associate Manager
Health Safety & Environmental (HSE) Specialist -Sweden/Europe
Role: HCL Technologies is looking for a Health & Safety and Environmental (HSE) Specialist to join the Team with responsibility to manage HSE in Sweden and other EU countries.
HCL Technologies currently operates in 27 countries in Europe with a workforce of over 12,000 using a mixture of HCL offices, Client offices, labs, engineering sites and/or home working to complete business.
As HCL continues to grow in this region, there is become a requirement to expand the team of Health & Safety and Environmental specialists
• Ensure a safe working environment without risk to health
• Ensure that all Health & Safety and Environmental policies, procedures, rules and regulations are adhered to and are regularly reviewed, updated and communicated.
• Ensure the Company meets its statutory obligations in all areas pertaining to health, safety welfare at work and environment, including statutory training and reporting.
• Ensure the completion and regular review of risk assessments for all work operations.
• Ensure the completion and regular review of Environmental Aspects and Impact Assessments (EAIA) for all work operations.
• Ensure that all accidents are documented, investigated and recommended improvements implemented.
• Ensure that all Environmental incidents (applicable to our business activities) are documented, investigated and corrective actions implemented
• Ensure that safety inspections are carried out, fire drills and fire alarms are correctly reported, risk assessments and procedures are managed, and employees are aware of their responsibilities.
• Co-ordinate the development of safe systems of work and procedures.
• Ensure full and accurate health and safety and training records are maintained.
• Establish a full programme of documented health & safety and environmental inspections, audits and checks.
• Establish a structured programme of health & safety training throughout the Company.
• Ensure that all agreed action points are completed within deadlines.
• Keep up to date with all aspects of relevant health, safety, welfare at work and environment legislation and communicate relevant changes to the business.
• Provide regular reports to the H&S Manager on relevant health and safety activities.
• Participate in meetings when required to report on relevant health & safety matters.
• Ensure all legal requirements in each country are being met
• Assist managers in sharing best HSE practices with at all locations under scope.
• Contribute to compliance and management of ISO14001 and ISO45001 accreditations
• Maintain & review country and site management HSE Procedures
• Liaise and advise departments and projects on HSE legal requirements, identify gaps & non-conformities
• Implement legal, corporate and other requirements, standards and processes related to H&S and Environmental practices in line with the company's corporate ISO management system
• Perform tasks related to environmental aspects and impacts
• Identify hazards and threats, evaluate the risks of injuries and health, develop regular risk analysis
• Lead Internal Audits and attend external audits
• Perform inductions of employees, refreshers and specific training related to HSE matters.
• Engage and train mangers to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities
• Arrange training of employees where required
• Manage internal communications and safety briefings
• Manage incidents, investigations and analysis
• Ensure relevant statistics are kept up to date
• Can also process the invoice and deal with vendors
• Knowledge of ARIBA, Tuscany (NeON) and billing process, PR/PO process
• Knowledge of GWS (Admin) task and can support in day to day activities and duties.
Experience
• Minimum 3-5 years in the Industry of Health Safety & Environment with experience of formulating and implementing HSE procedures.
• Previous experience working for a global organisation with specific knowledge of European HSE laws (Directives) and management
• Previous experience working in multiple countries / regulations with the experience of providing advice to managers.
Education
• Environmental Management Degree / Diploma (or working towards)
• Health and Safety Management Degree / Diploma (or working towards)
• IOSH / NEBOSH Certified (or equivalent)
• Professional membership of IOSH (or equivalent)
• European Law related to HSE or equivalent (preferred)
• Certified Internal Auditor/ Lead Auditor on ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 (Good to have) Så ansöker du
