Associate HR Generalist
2025-06-27
MachineGames is looking for an Associate HR Generalist to join our studio. This role is for someone who likes to engage in a wide variety of areas of responsibility on different levels. The responsibilities are spanning from day-to-day operative HR-support and administration to projects related to for example health safety and work environment or compensation and benefits. In this role you will be part of a close-knit support team, and you will be reporting to the HR manager of the studio.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 30 minutes north of the capital Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times. MachineGames is a part of ZeniMax Media inc. alongside sister studios Arkane, Bethesda Game Studios, Id Software, and ZeniMax Online Studios.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open-door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. For this role you must be permanently located within commuting distance of Uppsala and hold a Swedish work permit or be a Swedish citizen.
Responsibilities
Provide day-to-day HR support and administration.
Engage in projects related to health safety, work environment, and compensation and benefits.
Foster relationships and collaborate closely with leadership teams and various other internal and external stakeholders.
Manage trainee and internship programs and maintain relationships with educational institutions.
Coordinate with legal and other stakeholders for employment contracts, relocation agreements, and immigration paperwork.
Provide support with staffing plans and hiring priorities together with HR Manager and studio leadership.
Work with the corporate immigration team and vendor on all immigration related Responsible for administration of expatriate or immigration programs in collaboration with corporate immigration team.
Ensure compliance with health and safety programs, as well as HR-led employee onboarding programs.
Plan and execute employee engagement events and welfare plans in collaboration with HR Manager and Office Team.
Manage exit processes for terminating employees.
Support supervisors with employee relations matters.
Maintain accurate employee records in compliance with GDPR.
Ensure local HR policies are up to date with legislation and best practices.
Participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Support the HR Manager with salary mapping and compensation projects.
Monitor HR email and channels, responding to queries in a timely manner.
Create employment-related documents, such as employment certificates and agreements.
Support HR Manager with rolling out global policies at the local level.
Qualifications
Formal education in human resources management.
Experience from a human resources role in a dynamic organization.
An eye for details and a focus on delivering in a timely manner.
Proven track record of knowing the balance between being service-minded and efficient, as well as an ability to prioritize independently.
Proficiency in the MS Office suite or equivalent.
Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality of information, exercise good judgement and discretion in handling information.
Experience of an international setting and an ability to communicate at a professional level, both in writing and verbally in English
Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality of information, exercise good judgement and discretion in handling information
