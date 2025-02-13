Associate Director Integrated omics, Metabolomics
2025-02-13
Would you like to be part of a team that is at the forefront of bioanalysis and omics technologies? Do you aspire to work in a world-leading, innovative and cross-functional environment? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science, challenge convention and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. To embrace differences and take bold actions to drive the change needed to meet global healthcare and sustainability challenges
Clinical Pharmacology & Safety Sciences (CPSS) at AstraZeneca is a global R&D department that operates out of several AstraZeneca locations globally. We are seeking for a motivated and passionate individual to join us as an Associate Director, Integrated omics, Metabolomics, in our Integrated Bioanalysis (IBA) organization within CPSS. You will support biomarker discovery and validation, mechanistic studies as well as pharmacokinetic/toxicokinetic assessments for critical projects within AstraZeneca portfolio employing mass spectrometry-based approaches within the context of non-clinical, pre-clinical and clinical studies. You will work at the forefront of bioanalytical sciences and play a key role in the development and progression of new medicines to the market. We are looking for an enthusiastic and innovative colleague with detailed knowledge of metabolomics LC-MS workflows and demonstrated hands-on experience. This position will be based at our vibrant strategic R&D site in Gothenburg (SE).
The role
As an Associate Director, Integrated omics, Metabolomics in IBA at AstraZeneca, you will work lab-based, and your main accountabilities will be to:
* Develop novel metabolomics (and Lipidomics) mass spectrometry workflows combining untargeted and targeted analyses to address sophisticated bioanalytical challenges related to drug discovery and development for biomarker discovery and mechanistic studies in a variety of biological matrices.
* Elaborate, validate/qualify state-of-the-art mass spectrometry assays in support of pharmacokinetic, toxicokinetic, pharmacodynamic, mechanistic, safety, prognostic and diagnostic biomarkers
* Lead internal/external collaborative projects working together with safety scientist, pharmacologists, toxicologists, imaging scientists, pathologists, data scientists and translational science experts across global AstraZeneca teams
* Support effective project planning and project management, from sample arrival through to assisting with reports to collaborators.
* Operate, maintain and troubleshoot a variety of recent instruments
* Perform data analysis on acquired datasets, document results and communicate insights to both experts and non-experts
* Serve as functional representative/expert on multidisciplinary project teams
* Adhere to established Standard Operating Procedures, industry practice and regulatory guidance as appropriate
* Contribute to validation/qualification protocols and reports, bioanalytical reports, clinical study reports, etc., as appropriate
Essential requirements and skills:
* PhD or equivalent experience in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry or related field with a strong expertise in mass spectrometry for metabolomics.
* Relevant industry/biotech work experience in mass spectrometry-based metabolomics
* Excellent skills in study design, implementation of challenging and innovative LC-MS assays and data interpretation in the field of metabolomics including metabolic Libraries generation experience
* Hands-on experience in the operation of high resolution (qTOF, IMS-TOF, Orbitrap) and QqQ instruments and demonstrated competency in troubleshooting
* Demonstrated experience with various acquisition modes (DDA, DIA, PRM, MRM, etc)
* Proven track record of sample preparation and data acquisition method development and optimization
* Proficiency with metabolomics data processing tools
* Strong record of productivity and scientific publications
* Excellent organizational, documentation and technical writing skills
* Excellent command of English (written and oral)
* Proven strong communication and interpersonal skills
Desirable requirements and skills:
* Experience with automated/semi-automated sample preparation
* Basic programming skills for data analysis of omics datasets (i.e. R, python, etc.)
* Background in bioinformatics/statistical analysis of -omics datasets
* Familiarity with chromatographic assay validation guidelines, GLP regulations and fit-for-purpose biomarker validation principles
* Familiarity with gas chromatography (GC-MS), Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) or ion mobility (IMS)
* Experience in bioanalysis of antibody-drug conjugates
* Familiarity with drug metabolite identification and profiling studies
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big.
