Associate Director - Customer Service Technology Transformation
2025-08-08
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Poland and Uruguay.
Are you ready to lead digital change and shape the future of customer service technology?
The Role
This role requires on-site presence at our Uppsala office three days per week. The other two days can be spent working remotely or from our Stockholm office.
We're looking for an Associate Director of Customer Service Technology Transformation to join our growing team in Uppsala. In this high-impact role, you'll drive the digital evolution of our global Customer Service operations by turning business goals into scalable, modern tech solutions.
You'll lead a dedicated team of system owners and tech professionals, responsible for platform strategy, digital initiatives, technical support, and long-term planning. Together, you'll improve how we work, adopt new technologies, and create a seamless experience for both customers and employees.
You'll collaborate closely with process managers, IT, and stakeholders across the business to shape the future of customer service at Etraveli Group.
What you'll do
Drive strategy and transformation
Translate business-wide goals into actionable technology initiatives
Define and gain buy-in for a digital transformation roadmap
Continuously explore new technologies and service innovations
Lead people and systems
Manage a team of system owners and tech leads
Oversee performance and continuous improvement of customer service platforms
Guide configuration, integration, and system support processes
Secure alignment and delivery
Collaborate with the CS Process team to ensure operational and tech alignment
Ensure robust system support processes are in place to minimize disruptions
Partner with IT and vendors to resolve complex technical issues
What you bring to the role
A bachelor's degree in computer science, business administration, engineering, or a related field
At least five years of experience in digital transformation, information technology, or technical project leadership
A minimum of three years in a leadership role with people and project responsibilities
Proven track record of leading cross-functional transformation projects
Experience working with complex systems (e.g. customer service platforms, CRM, or ticketing systems)
Ability to communicate technical ideas to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Strong understanding of customer service operations and business processes
Analytical mindset with experience using data to support decisions
It's a plus if you also have
A master's degree in digital transformation, information systems, or business
Certifications in project management or agile methodologies (e.g. PMP, Scrum Master)
Knowledge of automation tools, artificial intelligence, chatbots, or data analytics
Experience working in global organizations or with outsourced vendor teams
Familiarity with cloud-based service platforms
What Else Do We Offer?
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Modern office in the heart of Uppsala - A bright and central location with great access to public transport, lunch spots, and parks just around the corner.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Daily breakfast - To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
Diversity at Etraveli Group
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation. Så ansöker du
