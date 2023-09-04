Associate Data Analyst (Internship)
This is an internship taking place at our Stockholm office from September to December, with room for flexibility.
What is ArK?
There are many consumer-facing fintech products, but finance as a whole is virtually untouched by technology. Investment decisions are still being made off of PDFs and "shark tank"-like processes rather than utilising the forecasting methods found at companies like Spotify or Google. This makes capital allocation riddled with bias and very ripe for disruption. At ArK we're convinced that by putting data and tech at the heart of finance we can impact how money flows and, in turn, create a more democratised and unbiased economy.
Today we offer founders access to our machine learning platform AIM. Through connecting their raw data we can fully understand what they've built without any bias; connecting what has been achieved historically into a simulated 5-year future. This prediction is the foundation for the transformational loans that we are able to issue and a tool that founders get to keep for business optimisation.
ArK was founded in 2021 by a six-time entrepreneur, a world-class AI technology developer, and a veteran banker. Since then we've carefully grown our team to 70 - all pitching in with their experience to build something that none of us has seen before. ArK is headquartered in Stockholm but we balance our time between being at the office and working remotely.
Data Analyst Associate
As a Data Analyst Associate at ArK, you will be working closely with our data scientists, commercial teams, engineering, and design. Your goal is to ensure we are able to make the best credit decisions in the world, and that we do so in an increasingly scalable and automated way.
Together we build AIM, our analytics platform, that not only helps us develop financial products but is also turning into an amazing tool for founders of growth companies to use.
In other words, the analysis we do isn't kept to ourselves, but something we share interactive access to with our customers. Data Analysts at ArK develop the insights that we package there, and the vision is to give its users an unfair competitive advantage.
Who are you?
Someone who enjoys learning new things and tools, and who enjoys pushing themselves and others to grow
You likely have an economics or STEM background, but we really value broad perspectives, so if you come from elsewhere but have an inclination for data, tech or business - you're more than welcome to apply
Around 1-3 years of hands-on experience with modern data analytics, using tools like SQL, dbt, Python, R, and probably some dashboarding solutions.
Nice-to-have
A good understanding of statistics and advanced data modeling
Experience running projects and collaborating with external stakeholders
Experience setting up KPIs and understanding their drivers
An interest in business and what makes (some) companies succeed
What's it like to work at ArK?
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together. Our unique combination of startup mentality, experienced team, and ambitious vision make room for possibilities to grow into leadership roles, either going deep into tech or towards people management (or why not both!). Så ansöker du
