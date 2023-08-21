Assistant University Registrar (Student Services)
2023-08-21
Main purpose Working independently under the delegated responsibility of the University Registrar, the Assistant University Registrar is responsible for all aspects of student activity that impinge on a successful learning environment outside the classroom. All aspects of the University Registry's work are supported by the student information system Tribal EBS, and in all activities the postholder will be extracting information from, and inputting information to, each student record
Working relationships, Internal contacts: The incumbent interacts with:
all students, faculty and staff at senior levels on quality assurance issues; faculty and staff at all levels.
External contacts: The incumbent liaises with
donors and sponsors at high and medium levels to provide information services about the university, student progress, provision of support during fellowship donors' visits to the University, including the coordination of donor events at the University;
the University's External Examiners;
represents the University and individual students with Swedish immigration, health care, police and taxation authorities, the international health insurance system and other service providers;
graduates in support of the approved alumni liaison strategy.
Duties, responsibilities
The Assistant University Registrar is required, under the supervision of the University Registrar, to be engaged in:
Quality Assurance and Audit:
• the development and enhancement of the University's quality assurance system, especially in the light of Swedish accreditation, and its legal framework;
• the design and implementation of the student evaluation of academic programmes and the planning of the evaluation process, and the extraction of polished reports from the raw data;
• the analysis of evaluation data, providing regular quantitative and qualitative reports to the President, Vice-President (Academic) the Academic Dean and the Quality Assurance Committee;
• all organization of the annual visit of the University's External Examiners, and developing a programme in consultation with senior members of Faculty;
• the preparation of agendas, reports and minutes of the Quality Assurance Committee, and taking the necessary action to implement decisions.
Donor liaison:
• supplying donors with information and reports, draft articles for donor publications;
• attending/accompanying students at donor-sponsored events and field trips;
• the support of donor visits to the University including arranging donor-sponsored events at the University, especially around Graduation;
• playing a significant role in the Graduation ceremonies.
Student support and services:
• the design, implementation and organization of induction programmes for incoming students, supported by the design, development and maintenance of the student services information website;
• the management of student health insurance and reimbursement claims, and ensuring payment is made;
• the management of the payment of monthly allowances to students, including auctioning all deductions and variations;
• the arrangement of students' return travel on completion of study;
• advising students with non-academic problems and referring them to the necessary Swedish agencies.
Publications and Communication:
• The drafting/compilation and timely production of the following publications:
Fees and Facilities ,Health Care for WMU Students, WMU Yearbook
Other tasks as required by the President or University Registrar.
Education, Essential
• First-level university degree in a relevant discipline.
Desirable
• An advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in a relevant discipline.
Experience, Essential
• A minimum of five years' progressively responsible experience in higher education administration, including Quality Assurance and student services;
An extensive understanding and knowledge of the Quality Assurance systems used in Swedish higher education;
Experience of dealing with relevant Swedish authorities.
Desirable
Experience of financial monitoring of payments to students;
Experience within the UN common system.
Languages, Essential
A high level of fluency in spoken and written English.
Desirable
A high level of fluency in spoken and written Swedish;
Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
Knowledge and skills, Essential
Extensive knowledge of issues of accreditation and Quality Assurance;
A high level of IT skills, including student information management systems, spreadsheets, publications software, and other standard programmes;
Proven ability to interact well in a multicultural environment;
High degree of professionalism and the ability to apply discretion and sound judgement;
Proven ability to work independently, managing multiple tasks with good time-management skills;
Excellent communication skills, both written and oral, to a diverse range of audiences in an international academic community;
The ability to work in a collaborative and supportive way;
Ability to demonstrate gender-sensitive and non-discriminatory behaviour and attitudes.
Desirable
Knowledge of Microsoft SSRS would be an advantage.
Application.
Duration of contract: Two-year fixed-term appointment. Further renewals may be given subject to satisfactory performance.
The position offers an attractive salary (P-3 Grade of the ICSC salary scale), free of income tax in Sweden, a benefits package and relocation expenses. Applicants must fill in the Personal History form, which can be found at https://www.wmu.se/docs/personal-history-form,
and should send a letter of interest, a complete CV, and the contact information of three referees to Marco Batista, Head of Human Resources (mb@wmu.se
).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: mb@wmu.se
https://www.wmu.se/about/careers
Fiskehamnsgatan 1
)
211 18 MALMÖ
