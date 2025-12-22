Assistant Professor in Web and App Development
2025-12-22
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University.
We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technologies and disseminate knowledge, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of companies. Working with us, you will be part of an international environment, surrounded by colleagues, with great opportunities to influence and develop.
The Department of Computer Science and Informatics offers academic programmes in subjects ranging from software engineering and embedded systems to user experience design and cybersecurity, and conducts research in associated areas. Our education programmes are developed in close collaboration with the surrounding industry and have an annual intake of approximately 300 students.
In our department, we have two research groups, Human-Centred Technology (HCT) and Cybersecurity and Privacy (CPR). The HCT group focuses on designing, developing, and evaluating technologies that make our lives easier and better, always with the end user in mind. The CPR group focuses on making cybersecurity and privacy work for organisations and individuals. For more information about our department and research groups, visit the https://ju.se/en/about-us/school-of-engineering/organisation/computer-science-and-informatics.html
(switch to the Swedish version for all bachelor programmes) at ju.se.
We are now looking for an assistant professor in computer science with a specialisation in Web and App Development. You will be part of the team that teaches in our Computer Science and Informatics programmes (bachelor's and master's) and conduct research in one of our research groups. In your application, we would like you to describe how you envision contributing to our research environment.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As an assistant professor, your teaching will be focused on web and app development (native and cross-platform), but depending on the applicant's background, the teaching may also be in other aspects of software development (DevOps, Algorithms etc.) or informatics (e.g., content design, user experience design and human-computer interaction).
You are expected to build and maintain an academic and industrial network, actively apply for research funding, and play a key role in establishing and conducting research projects. You will keep yourself updated on your research area and the industrial and societal developments relevant to our department, and ensure that our courses and programmes remain contemporary. You are also expected to collaborate with other departments and schools at Jönköping University.
QUALIFICATIONS
You should hold a PhD in a relevant area and possess pedagogical merits, as outlined in the Appointments Procedure at Jönköping University. The candidate should also have documented skills in teaching in English. The domain-specific requirements include real-world implementation skills in, and the ability to teach, Web development (Client- and Server-side) and/or App development (iOS, Android or Cross-platform).
It is meritorious if you have:
- Proven experience in competitively obtaining external research grants from funders relevant to a Swedish context.
- Ability to teach courses on adjacent programmes in the department, e.g. cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, embedded systems, etc.
- Experience in research in other areas currently being conducted in the department, e.g., Enterprise architecture, Image processing, etc.
- Ability to communicate in both spoken and written Swedish.
For complete eligibility requirements for a position as an Assistant Professor at Jönköping University, see the applicable parts of the https://ju.se/download/18.10cb1a671979b9039cb1eaa0/1751015221770/Regulations
for employment of teachers at Jönköping University - Appointment procedure.pdf.
WHAT WE OFFER
- A permanent position in a dynamic working environment at a collaborative, internationally connected and globally oriented university.
- The possibility to participate in and lead research projects.
- Teaching in programmes with strong industry connections, where all students gain hands-on experience through internships.
- A workplace located in the city centre of Jönköping, surrounded by beautiful nature and lakes.https://ju.se/en/about-us/work-at-jonkoping-university/ju-as-a-workplace.html
INFORMATION
The position is a permanent full-time employment, starting June 1, 2026, or by mutual agreement. Collective agreements and individual wage setting apply.
APPLICATION
Welcome with your application, no later than February 2, 2026.
The application should include:
- cover letter;
- CV;
- publication list;
- pedagogical portfolio;
- attested copy of PhD degree certificate;
- research and education statement (future research plan and education interest);
- any other document needed to prove the qualifications according to the Appointment Procedure at JU.
We firmly decline all contact with staffing and recruitment agencies, as well as job ad salespersons.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive, and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit https://ju.se/en.html. Ersättning
