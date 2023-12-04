Assistant Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Assistant Principal / Biträdande Rektor
This is an exciting opportunity to become Assistant Principal in our excellent school in a growing company. This role requires highly visible leadership and a passion for student safety, well-being and development.
IES
In Internationella Engelska Skolan we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos and established routines, with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all students, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Järfälla
Our school was established in 2002, and is one of the most well-established schools in the company. We have 560 students in years 5-9, and 65 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our motto is Stronger Together, something we strive to model and foster.
The role
The Assistant Principal (Pastoral) leads the school forward in pastoral affairs. You build upon and implement behaviour and well-being systems in the school, enabling teachers to teach and students to learn. You are part of, and work closely with, the leadership team and have responsibility for the Student Care Team, the social pedagogues and Heads of Year. You also collaborate with the Special Education Department and the AP Academics, when it comes to students with problematic attendance.
Who are you?
You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff. You are flexible and adaptable to change, have a listening ear, focus on outcomes and keep an umbrella perspective. You have teaching qualifications, a proven track record in student care and leadership experience. Bilingualism is a merit as you will be working with staff, students, guardians and outside authorities in the kommun. Previous experience as an AP is also a merit.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. We look forward to reading your application! We will be interviewing on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-18
E-post: carolyn.keay.jarfalla@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://jarfalla.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Järfälla Kontakt
Carolyn Keay carolyn.keay.jarfalla@engelska.se 08-584 306 33 Jobbnummer
8304059