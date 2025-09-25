Assistant Contract Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realize amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
The Contract Management department within Product Unit AT4, as a part of the Business Unit Ground Combat, is overall responsible for the execution of customer contracts regarding the product family AT4.
This responsibility includes invoicing, cash flow, gross margin and profitability for customer orders. Additionally, the department plays an important role in the Win Business process ensuring that future offerings to customers are taking into account the operations ability to satisfy the customer.
Ground Combat invests in product development based on market needs, with cutting edge technology. Our products are extremely sought after on the market place and we have a very wide customer base.
As an Assistant Contract Manager, you will be responsible for supporting one or several Contract Managers in the execution of contracts (customer orders) with product deliveries to several Ground Combat markets internationally. You may also coordinate and execute parts of contracts in close collaboration with a Contract Manager, and with time, increase your responsibility to lead the execution yourself.
Your role includes support in the following areas:
* Ensuring that the time schedule, budget and other contractual commitments agreed with the customer are kept.
* Leading the program teams, consisting of members from for example production, procurement, development and quality, to ensure the progress of the execution at hand.
* Initiating, maintaining and developing relationships internally and with the customers.
* Participating in and leading activities with focus on continuous improvements within the Contract Management department of the Product Unit.
* Occasionally needed; travel nationally and internationally.
Your Profile
You will succeed with us if you have strong interpersonal skills and a true team-player mindset, combined with the drive to deliver and the curiosity to keep learning. You enjoy managing several activities in parallel with great structure and feel confident in your ability to communicate and present effectively in both Swedish and English. Since the role requires close collaboration, an advanced level of English and Swedish, both spoken and written, is needed.
You are experienced in working cross-functionally with stakeholders from different departments and feel comfortable building strong relationships with both internal and external customers. A degree in a technical, financial, managerial, or similar field is a plus, as is experience from working in a global environment where cultural awareness matters. In this process, your personal qualities will be an important consideration.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
