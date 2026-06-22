Asset Intelligence Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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Company description:
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Job description:
What you will do
As Asset Intelligence Engineer at Cyber Threat Protection Management, you will drive the development and continuous improvement of enterprise asset visibility capabilities. You will work across Digital Technology & Operations to establish trusted asset data, improve reconciliation between sources, identify visibility gaps and automate workflows that enable faster risk identification, control validation and remediation. You will play a key role in strengthening our cyber resilience by ensuring that assets connected to the Volvo Group environment are known, classified, traceable and governed through consistent processes.
Who are you?
You bring a strong engineering background in infrastructure, asset management, configuration management, automation, platform engineering, or cybersecurity, combined with a passion for improving visibility, data quality, and operational effectiveness.
You understand that trusted asset data is the foundation for effective threat prevention, vulnerability management, monitoring, compliance, and incident response. You are comfortable working across complex technology landscapes, reconciling information from multiple sources, identifying inconsistencies, and turning fragmented data into actionable intelligence.
You have a practical and analytical mindset, enjoy solving complex problems through automation and continuous improvement, and are able to translate ambiguity into structured initiatives with measurable outcomes. You thrive in collaborative environments, working with stakeholders across infrastructure, platform, operations, and security teams to improve enterprise-wide visibility and control.
Key Responsibilities Own and continuously improve appointed asset inventory, asset visibility and automation processes within Cyber Threat Protection Management.
Drive reconciliation of asset data across relevant sources, including CMDB, platform inventories, security tooling and locally maintained records.
Define and maintain clear asset definitions, classifications and governance principles to improve consistency, traceability and audit readiness.
Identify gaps related to unknown, unmanaged, misclassified or newly connected assets and initiate actions to improve visibility and control coverage.
Design and implement automation to support asset discovery, validation, enrichment, reporting and follow-up workflows.
Collaborate with platform teams, infrastructure teams, security operations, vulnerability management and other key stakeholders to strengthen end-to-end asset governance.
Define metrics and KPIs that measure asset inventory completeness, data quality, automation effectiveness and control coverage.
Hard skills Strong understanding of IT asset management, configuration management, infrastructure inventories and asset lifecycle processes.
Practical experience working with CMDBs, asset discovery tools, vulnerability management platforms and security monitoring solutions.
Experience reconciling data from multiple systems and improving data quality, ownership, classification and traceability.
Proficiency in automation and scripting, such as PowerShell, Python, APIs, Power Automate or similar workflow automation technologies.
Ability to define metrics, dashboards and reporting structures that support operational follow-up and leadership visibility.
Knowledge of cybersecurity fundamentals, exposure management, vulnerability management and incident response dependencies.
Soft skills Strong English communication skills, both verbal and written.
Advanced analytical and problem-solving abilities with the ability to structure complex information.
Skilled at stakeholder management, collaboration and driving alignment across global teams.
Able to translate technical findings into clear business impact, risk insights and actionable next steps.
Location
We are looking for someone to join our local office in Gothenburg, Sweden. You are required to work from the office for this opportunity.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A company that supports diversity, equity and inclusion.
An organization with highly skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Colleagues that are always ready to support and share information.
Opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally.
Ready to join the team?
If any of the things you've just read made you feel confident in being the right person for the role, we are excited to hear from you; apply today without any hesitation!
Last application date for this opportunity is 07/13/2026. We will interview suitable candidates during the application period.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
In some countries and for specific positions within Volvo Group Digital & IT, background checks may be required, in accordance with local laws & regulations. If this is applicable to the role you have applied for, you will be informed.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32905-44262079". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9972695