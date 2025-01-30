Asset Information Management Specialist
2025-01-30
The opportunity
Join our team as an Asset Information Management (AIM) Specialist and help us drive innovation in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction industry! As a member of the Life Cycle Information (LCI) team, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to coordinate all activities related to AIM and Data Quality. Your main responsibility will be to support project execution and ensure that AIM coordination is carried out effectively across all phases of a project, from tendering to final handover to the client. Furthermore, you will work closely with the Building Information Management (BIM) team to ensure that we have a structured and collaborative approach towards data handling and data insertion in the BIM 3D models.
You will play a critical role in aligning your strategy and approach to data handling with key stakeholders, such as the BIM and PLM organization, to ensure that we are providing the best possible support to our customers and staying ahead of the curve in an industry that is rapidly moving towards a scenario where information is more important than documents.
If you are passionate about data and the energy sector, and are looking for a challenging and rewarding role, we want to hear from you! We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements.
How you'll make an impact
Oversee the collection, validation, and maintenance of asset information, including equipment specifications, maintenance records, and performance data, to support decision-making and asset lifecycle management.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders, including engineering, operations, maintenance, Supply Chain, and IT teams, to ensure the seamless integration of AIM processes into project workflows and systems.
Providing advice and guidance to the project team on how to meet the client's documentation requirements and working closely with other departments on a global level to ensure that these requirements are enabled in the project IT applications.
Supporting the project personnel in communicating documentation requirements to suppliers and performing internal quality checks on documentation before it is transferred to the client.
Providing training on the AIM strategy to the project team and coordinating the document review process to ensure that all documentation is reviewed in a timely manner.
Ensuring that the storage, maintenance, and traceability of documentation is in compliance with project requirements, and implementing effective back-up, security, and disaster recovery systems for project documentation.
Supporting the continuous improvement of the AIM strategy to ensure that it remains customer and market relevant.
Your background
3-8 years of experiences in Asset Information Management with a strong understanding of civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines.
Proven track record of leading or supporting engineering teams, especially in the area of information management.
In-depth knowledge of AIM systems & technologies and familiarity with industry standards and frameworks for asset management.
Good knowledge of commonly used document control systems in the offshore industry, and the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with a diverse and multinational team.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer science, information management, or a related field. Advanced degree or certification in asset management or data analytics is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
In this role, you can either be based in Ludvika or Västerås in Sweden.
Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so do not hesitate to apply already today!
