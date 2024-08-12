Assembler
Scalinq AB / Finmekanikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla finmekanikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scalinq AB i Göteborg
Assembler
We are looking for an Assembler who will be responsible for the precise mechanical and electrical assembly of our products and components in the quantum computing field. This role requires a keen eye for detail and the ability to follow complex instructions accurately.
About SCALINQ
SCALINQ is a prominent player in the growing field of quantum computing. Our core focus is the development of state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware. All our products are classified as enabling hardware and are vital for the overall performance of a quantum computer. This will be your chance to be part of unlocking the full potential of quantum computing as well as taking your small-scale mechanic skill to the next level.
Qualifications
Proven experience in mechanical and electrical assembly, for example as a Watchmaker or Jeweler/Goldsmith. You will be working with small components.
Exceptional attention to detail and precision. Being skilled in soldering is a must.
Ability to follow complex instructions and procedures accurately.
Experience in high-tech or advanced clean manufacturing environments or labs is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and a collaborative mindset.
If you have a degree in mechanics, electronics or physics it will be meritorious.
Key Responsibilities
Mechanical Assembly: Precisely assemble small-scale mechanical and components crucial for the operation of quantum computers.
Electrical Assembly: Accurately integrate and connect delicate electrical parts.
Component Integration: Build and integrate various parts of the quantum computing system.
Attention to Detail: Maintain high standards of precision and accuracy.
Follow Instructions: Strictly adhere to detailed assembly instructions and protocols to ensure quality and consistency as well as suggest improvements.
About the team
Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of SCALINQ. Our biggest strength is the people that define our company. Everyone contributes in their unique ways and with their particular skill sets. We have successfully combined research-based competencies with conventional engineering to create commercially viable solutions.
What we offer
We have a multicultural environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues and encourages people to make their ideas happen. At SCALINQ, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and perspectives - while having a lot of fun in the process. Our culture is highly rooted in responsibility, inclusiveness, and passion. We are a team of ambitious and energetic individuals and we are in it for the long haul! We value a healthy life/work balance and we are all about celebrating the small as well as large successes. Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!
Join Us
If you think it sounds like fun to contribute to the breakthrough technologies in quantum computing, SCALINQ is the place for you. We're looking for individuals ready to work in a dynamic team and a rapidly growing company. Please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter through our LinkedIn posting or send an email to careers@scalinq.com
. Mark you application with ASSEMBLER. We are looking forward to hear from you.
Let's explore the quantum future together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11
E-post: careers@scalinq.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scalinq AB
(org.nr 559367-8492), http://www.scalinq.com
Smidesgatan 1 (Ringön) (visa karta
)
417 07 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8836181