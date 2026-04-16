Asic Power Design Engineer
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join Axis: Shape the Future of Tech as an ASIC Power Design Engineer!
Do you want to work with advanced ASIC development in the forefront of technology? Are you ready to join a team responsible for the very heart of the Axis products - the ARTPEC SoC chip - where your contribution really matters and where team collaboration is the way to success? We are now looking for a Digital ASIC Power Design Engineer to further strengthen the AXIS ASIC development in Stockholm.
Your Future Team
The AXIS ASIC Department is at the heart of our technology, developing our own ASICs with hardware acceleration for essential functions in surveillance cameras. We design, develop, implement, integrate, and verify hardware modules that give us the competitive edge. Our team is a mix of junior and senior members, all highly skilled and motivated. We believe in an open working environment and strong, collaborative teamwork.
Learn more; https://newsroom.axis.com/article/artpec-foundation-quality
What You'll Do
Join our team as a Digital ASIC Power Design Engineer and take on a pivotal role in shaping the future of our technology. Your responsibilities will include:
Power Modelling: Developing and refining power models.
Low Power Architectures: Designing and defining low power architectures.
Use Case Definition: Identifying and outlining use cases.
Top-Level Control Modules: Designing RTL for top-level control modules.
Performance Analysis: Analyzing performance, area, power, and quality metrics.
Power Awareness: Ensuring power awareness in design and verification.
Scripting and Documentation: Creating scripts and comprehensive user documentation.
We're all about continuous improvement, so you'll also have the chance to explore new methodologies, update our work processes, and participate in forums and workshops to enhance your skills and share knowledge.
Who We're Looking For
You have a degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
You have a good understanding of digital design principles and ASIC design methodologies.
You are eager to learn and take on new challenges.
You are a team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
You are motivated and enthusiastic, with a passion for technology and innovation.
What Axis Offers
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
If you're excited about this opportunity, apply today! For more information, contact our recruiting ASIC Platform Manager, Hans Rönne, on +46 46 272 1293. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Pernille.Tornquist@axis.com Jobbnummer
9859284