Art Teacher
2025-07-23
Dibber etablerades i Sverige 2017 och bedriver idag förskolor, grundskolor, anpassade grundskolor och öppna förskolor.
Dibber i Sverige är en del av den norska friskolekoncernen Dibber som startades och ägs av två engagerade pedagoger, Randi och Hans Jacob Sundby. Den första förskolan startas 2003 i den lilla stad där Randi växt upp. Idag driver Dibber mer än 600 förskolor i nio länder över hela världen.
Välkommen till Dibber - med hjärta för lärande!
Vi har en viktig roll och vill att du är med!
We are hiring: Art Teacher (65%)
Location: Dibber International School, Sollentuna
Start: August
Position: 65%
At Dibber International School, we believe in lifelong learning - helping every student grow both academically and personally. Our school is beautifully located in Sollentuna, just steps from Lake Norrviken and minutes from Stockholm's commuter trains. We are an F-9 school with a strong international profile, combining the Swedish national curriculum Lgr22 with IB pedagogical principles, helping our students become curious, engaged world citizens.
We are now looking for a passionate Art Teacher to join our creative and dynamic team!
About the position:
Teach Art to students in grades 4-9 in English.
Plan, deliver, and assess engaging art lessons based on the Swedish curriculum Lgr22.
Foster creativity, expression, and appreciation of different artistic forms.
Integrate modern tools and techniques in teaching Art.
Collaborate with colleagues to contribute to a positive and inclusive school culture.
Participate in professional development and align teaching with IB methodologies where applicable.
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a Swedish teaching license (lärarlegitimation) in Art.
Has experience teaching Art in line with Lgr22.
Is confident teaching in English (our Art instruction is in English).
Has good digital competence and can use modern tools to support learning.
Values international perspectives and enjoys working in a multicultural environment.
Personal qualities:
You are an inspiring, enthusiastic teacher with a student-centered approach.
You foster creativity and encourage students to express themselves through art.
You value collaboration and contribute to a positive, forward-thinking school culture.
You are open-minded, flexible, and solution-oriented.
Why Dibber International School?
Beautiful location close to both nature and the city
An international and supportive teaching team
A school culture focused on both academic achievement and personal development
Opportunities for professional growth and learning
A modern, creative teaching environment with access to digital tools
Would you like to inspire the next generation of young artists? We look forward to your application!
For more information about us, visit:www.dibber.se/en/skola/dibber-international-school-sollentuna
