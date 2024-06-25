Art Director
As an Art Director at Byredo, you will contribute to the development of creative projects, working closely with the Senior Art Director, other team members as well as the wider Studio.
Responsibilities:
Art Direction: Develop, create, and execute visual concepts for projects specifically for, but not limited to, Byproduct, still life, generics/evergreens and web shoots. Lead smaller production and content projects for social media, events and/or other marketing initiatives. Working with both moving and still content and pre-existing materials to ensure they are used creatively and effectively across digital and print channels.
Collaborate closely with the Senior Art Director and other team members in translating brand objectives into visually appealing and innovative solutions.
Visual Asset Management: Support the development and execution of creative shoot concepts, ensuring alignment with brand guidelines and aesthetic. Contribute to the creation of mood boards visual decks to effectively communicate creative ideas. Manage post-production process from a creative perspective - from shoot to final delivery.
Timeline Support and Responsibility: Assist the Senior Art Director in monitoring project progress, ensuring feedback such as retouch comments, and deliverables are completed within designated timelines. Collaborate with Image Producers to ensure projects are delivered on time and on brief.
Team Coordination: Work closely with cross-functional Studio teams, including Image Production and Graphic Design, to contribute to cohesive campaigns. Support team members and provide assistance as needed, fostering a collaborative work environment.
Stakeholder Communication: Assist in building and maintaining relationships with internal and external creative stakeholders, including photographers, stylists and hair & makeup artists. Contribute to aligning creative vision and expectations.
Research and Inspiration: Stay updated with industry trends and cultural developments. Conduct research to identify emerging opportunities and insights that can enhance Byredo's creative strategies.
Quality Assurance: Support the review and provide constructive feedback on creative assets to ensure they meet the brand's standards of excellence.
Requirements:
Experience in a similar role
Strong portfolio showcasing creative conceptualization and visual design skills.
Proficiency in design software (Adobe Creative Suite)
Effective communication and presentation skills, with the ability to contribute creative ideas and concepts.
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Up-to-date knowledge of design trends and best practices.
