Area Sales Manger Sweden
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2026-07-15
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Area Sales Manager Sweden
If you have built strong sales relationships in the food industry and know how to develop existing business while identifying new opportunities for growth — this role was designed for you.
Vikan is a leading international manufacturer of professional cleaning tools and hygiene solutions, serving the food and beverage industry, foodservice sector, Facility Management/Cleaning sector, and public institutions across global markets. With a strong reputation for quality, compliance-driven products, and long-term customer partnerships, Vikan operates with a commercial philosophy built on sales excellence, structured account management, and market-driven growth.
As Area Sales Manager for Sweden, you will report to the Sales Manager, Nordics and take full commercial ownership of one of Vikan's most established and strategically important Nordic markets.
Sweden is a well-established market with a strong customer base, long-standing customer relationships, and excellent brand recognition. Your mission will be to build on these strengths by deepening relationships with existing customers, creating new business opportunities, and ensuring continued profitable growth across the Swedish market.
This is a strategically important role that combines long-term account development with hands-on field sales, offering significant responsibility and direct impact on Vikan's continued success in Sweden.
Working from a home office, you will have the autonomy to plan your own activities, manage your budget, and execute your sales strategy. The role includes full budget responsibility, yearly contract negotiations, activity planning, and monthly reporting to the Sales Manager Nordics. You will closely together with the other Area Sales Manager in Sweden as well as work alongside Area Sales Managers across the Nordic region.
The position requires regular travel across Sweden, typically two to four days per week, with occasional travel to other Scandinavian countries.
If you are a self-driven sales professional who thrives in the field, understands the food and beverage industry, and enjoys developing strategic customer relationships while owning your market — this role was built for you.
YOUR TASKS
As Area Sales Manager for Sweden, you will hold both strategic and operational responsibility for Vikan's commercial presence in the Swedish market. Your primary focus will be the food and beverage industry, with additional coverage of foodservice, cleaning, and the public sector.
You will strengthen Vikan's position within an already established market by developing existing customer relationships, expanding business with current accounts, and identifying new opportunities within strategic sectors, with particular focus on food and beverage industry end-users.
You will develop and manage sales relationships with key distributors and end-users, spending approximately 70% of your time with end-users and 30% with distributors.
You will execute and follow up on sales and marketing activities, maintaining a structured and documented approach through Salesforce CRM.
You will conduct site surveys, manage documentation of compliance (DoC), and leverage Vikan's online presence to demonstrate value to customers and distributors.
You will lead regular business reviews with key decision-makers, prepare meeting summaries, and ensure the appropriate Vikan stakeholders are engaged to support customer growth and long-term partnerships.
You will conduct joint visits with the sales team and co-visits with Vikan's application specialists to strengthen customer relationships and identify development opportunities.
You will deliver product and hygiene concept training for key stakeholders, including distributors and end-users, covering products, regulations, food safety requirements, and Vikan's digital tools.
You will prepare and maintain the overall business plan for Sweden, produce monthly sales reports for the Sales Manager Nordics, and carry out quarterly follow-ups and adjustments to ensure continued profitable growth.
You will negotiate and secure mutually beneficial agreements with key customers on a yearly basis, in cooperation with the Sales Manager Nordics.
You will represent Vikan at industry trade shows, exhibitions, and customer events, strengthening brand visibility and supporting continued market growth in Sweden.
REQUIREMENTS
Extensive and proven experience in B2B sales, with a demonstrated track record of achieving and exceeding sales targets.
Previous experience working within the food industry sector — this is a firm requirement for the role
Native Swedish language proficiency and strong professional communication skills in English.
Proven ability to build, develop, and maintain long-term commercial relationships with distributors, key accounts, and end-users.
Strong commercial mindset with experience managing an existing customer portfolio while driving new business growth.
Structured and self-directed working approach, with the ability to plan and manage an independent schedule from a home office.
Willingness and ability to travel within Sweden and occasionally to other Scandinavian countries.
NICE TO HAVE
Experience working with CRM systems, particularly Salesforce.
Familiarity with ERP systems (Vikan uses AXAPTA) and/or Business Intelligence reporting tools (Vikan uses Targit).
Experience with hygiene regulations, cleaning concepts, or food safety standards relevant to the food and beverage industry.
Participation in food industry trade events or exhibitions.
Prior experience working in a Scandinavian or international corporate sales environment.
WHAT WE OFFER
A strategically important position with ownership of one of Vikan's strongest Nordic markets.
The opportunity to further develop an already established customer base while driving future growth.
Work-from-home setup with flexibility to plan your own calendar and travel activities.
Access to a leading international brand with strong credibility and market presence in food and beverage hygiene.
Structured support through Vikan's Sales Excellence framework, CRM systems, and collaboration with dedicated sales colleagues and technical specialists.
A role that combines strategic account management, business development, and active field sales — ideal for a commercially driven professional who values both autonomy and impact.
Take the next step in your sales career and submit your application with your CV today. Så ansöker du
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Teknik & Installation AB
(org.nr 556713-7202)
212 13 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Vikan AB Kontakt
Area Manager
Camilla Arvidsson camilla.arvidsson@barona.se +46735402796 Jobbnummer
10003815