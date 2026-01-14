Area Sales Manager to ABB, Motion
2026-01-14
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Sales Manager.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Do you thrive in a challenging role within an international environment, surrounded by skilled and driven professionals-while having fun along the way? If so, this could be your next exciting opportunity!
We are now looking for an Area Sales Manager to join our Motors and Generators sales team in Västerås. In this role, you'll be part of our global sales team, working closely with assigned customers, markets, and applications.
You will play a key role in promoting ABB's large synchronous motors and generators, showcasing customer value and services, and driving market growth in collaboration with our global colleagues.
The role is based in Västerås, Sweden.
Key responsibilities include:
Driving sales of large synchronous motors and generators in your assigned areas and taking full sales budget responsibility.
Building strong relationships with customers and end users to secure orders and increase sales volume.
Driving local sales team performance and Conduct market and competitor analysis and actively shape how we manage and develop customer leads.
Preparing and negotiating both technical and commercial offers, contracts, and agreements.
Developing sales strategies and marketing initiatives for your customers in assigned areas.
Qualifications for the Role
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or a related technical field.
At least five years of experience in technical B2B sales, technical project management, or technical sales support.
A collaborative mindset, with the ability to build strong relationships across teams and cultures.
A structured, proactive, and flexible approach to your work, with a strong sense of responsibility.
A customer-focused attitude and a willingness to travel as part of a global role.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Sami Saari, +4672-450 49 84 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 0002. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is January 31, 2026. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
