Area Sales Manager
2023-06-20
We are recruiting Area Sales Manager to join our Marketing & Sales team based in Finspång - Sweden, responsible for delivering order entry for our Gas Turbine service business for a defined geographical region and installed customer base.
This is a phenomenal opportunity for an individual to experience a challenging but exciting role in a collaborative and dynamic environment. We are looking for someone who possesses a 'can-do' attitude, is motivated to win and who holds themselves to a high standard.
You need to be prepared for frequent travelling to the region for meetings with regional representatives and customers. Relationship building and collaboration capabilities are important for the role. Furthermore, customer focus is central, and you are expected to be able to understand the customers operation and convert this knowledge to suitable service offerings.
How you make an impact
* Sales opportunity forecasting and wall-to-wall order bookings for your defined regional markets.
* Quoting, negotiating, forecasting and closing of aftermarket product and services orders.
* Marketing of all Gas Turbine Service products with your Regional Entities and customers.
* Develop and complete go-to-market strategy plans for your regions & customers in collaboration with the Regional Entities for profitable growth, market share and customer satisfaction.
* Understanding competitor offerings and capabilities and developing a regional strategy to beat the competition.
* Developing the relationship with the Regional Entities and at all levels within the customer organization.
* Management of commercial risks and coordination of technical issue resolution.
* International business travel, frequency as necessary for opportunity development.
* Actively contribute to the continuous development of the departments processes, tools and products.
What you bring
* You are educated to Degree level or have relevant working experience.
* You have experience from a customer facing role with a sales focus.
* You are a relationship builder with excellent communication skills.
* You have strong negotiation skills and ability to convince others.
* You have a business mindset.
* You have the ability to communicate the value proposition in our service offerings.
* You have a winning attitude.
* SAP, SalesForce.com and Microsoft Office experience is of value.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html,
id nr 243149 not later than 2023-07-03
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Björn Hellqvist on tel. +46 (0)122 81617.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Tellefsen on e-mail narcissa.tellefsen.ext@siemens-energy.com
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69 Ersättning
