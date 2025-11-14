Application Security Leader | Inter Ikea Data & Technology Range
2025-11-14
Hej Application Security Leader,
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Application Security Leader, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
We're looking for an Application Security Leader who wants to solve complex, real-world problems to make life at home simpler. Join us on our journey as we level up our technology to enhance everyday experiences. At IKEA, being a leader means taking ownership of a specific area - in this case, Application Security. This is not a people management role, but rather a responsibility to drive the topic forward and collaborate across teams. Your primary focus will be on supporting our products like our planners and smart home experience but also projects across the IKEA network, and you'll report to the Information Security & Data Privacy Manager. The impact of your work will touch homes and hearts around the world.
On a typical work week, you will work both with our IKEA Experience team (who take care of our Planning tools like Kitchen, Storage and Office planners) and our Home smart team (who work on our smart home products).
What we'd like you to bring to the table
The role as an Application Security Leader requires you to be highly experienced with and knowledgeable in:
Programming & Scripting Languages: Proficiency in at least one language (e.g., Python, Java, Go, C#, Ruby, Node.js), understanding of Secure-SDLC, Software supply-chain
Cybersecurity knowledge: Experience working in one of the cybersecurity areas, preferably Blue team, Offensive security, Reverse Engineering, Application Security and AI technology.
Cloud Platforms: Experience with AWS, GCP, Azure, and CDN technologies.
A security-first mindset
A deep understanding of IKEA's core values and cultural principles as well as a mindset and way of working that reflects this
Stakeholder management, communication and networking to continuously improve ways of working
It's a plus if you also have:
DevSecOps experience: Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code (IaC), and automated security testing tools
Hands-on experience Threat Modelling (STRIDE, PASTA or others), Secure coding, API Security
Experience working cross-functionally, collaborating with stakeholders from various organizational levels and domains
Be yourself, an Application Security Leader, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
As a member of the Information Security & Data Privacy Team, you'll join a skilled and collaborative group of professionals specializing in Cyber Security, Information Security, and Data Privacy. Together, we work to safeguard IKEA's digital landscape and protect customer information. Your internal title will be Cyber Security Leader.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down-to-earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application in English by 30th of November at the latest. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Dennis Martinsson, Information Security & Data Privacy Manager at fennis.martinsson@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Vera Bendz, Recruiter at vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
Please note that this position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs.
