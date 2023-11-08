Application Portfolio Manager - Automation
Application Portfolio Manager- Automation
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Who you are
We are looking for a person with an agile mindset and an appetite for acquiring new knowledge.
Working on collaborative tools and cross-country interactions is where you thrive. You are a strong contributor to a vibrant workspace where knowledge sharing, delivering as a team and face-to-face interaction in digital space are vital components. Lastly, you have a high degree of cross-cultural awareness.
About the job
In this role you will become a part of the Automation Development team, which is responsible for the development of advanced control systems and IoT solutions for all Alfa Laval core products. As our Application Portfolio Manager, you will own standard, configured & custom specific projects within application portfolio from bidding stage to commissioning, service support as a whole project lifecycle.
The main tasks will be:
Managing the project portfolio board - Maintain high level project status board
Project forecast & ongoing project Planning
Resource forecast & Planning.
Set the project priority & allocation of people.
Own the Process, template, tools within working project portfolio.
Set the working process within project portfolio
What you know
Electrical or electronics Engineering degree, Preferable > 10 year of experience in the similar field
Great experience in handling the standards, configured & custom specific projects.
Managing high level project portfolio board.
Great skills in Agile leadership
Problem solving approach.
Be a good mentor to other senior colleagues
Managing the stakeholders.
Managing the project financing.
Fluent written and spoken English.
