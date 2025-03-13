Application Operations Engineer
2025-03-13
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT infrastructure services for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing IT services and support. Vattenfall IT Infrastructure supports Vattenfall by having professional people, knowledgeable in both business and IT, integrating services to enable business functions, providing a helicopter view of required services, utilizing the external market and enforcing standardization in order to optimize cost efficiency.
Job Description
We are looking for an Application Operations Engineer who can maintain availability and stability of our applications and technical infrastructure within Vattenfall IT in accordance with the agreed service levels (SLA). We are looking for a team member who is driven by technical challenges and the urge to always find better and more efficient ways of delivering services to the customer.
As an Application engineer you are in charge of proactively implementing and maintaining infrastructure and business applications according to agreed service level agreements. This can be anything from provisioning servers, updating systems, deploying new software, providing pre-emptive maintenance to monitoring and alerting to code changes in production.
You can be expected to spend time fixing support escalation cases, threat and vulnerability management and Lifecycle management. You must always be looking to improve quality, efficiency and cut costs.
Qualifications
In the role as Application operations engineer you will combine the technical skillset from IT operations with strong communication and coordination skills to support and maintain applications and infrastructure through their whole lifecycle.
To succeed in this role it is important that you are self-driven, exact, analytic, critical and knows how to prioritize. You are not only an expert in your field but you also have social competence and understands the business needs. You always challenge yourself and others to improve and you are open for suggestions from others and can also give your own.
You are a team player and have a hands-on mindset, a strong customer- and problem-solving orientation, you show fast results, and you have demonstrated good communication skills, especially in an international organization. You need to be able to work independently in an international team that meets more virtually than physically.
An academic degree in IT or related studies
Are fluent in Swedish (Spoken & Written) and have a strong Business English
Thorough knowledge of operating systems (Linux/Windows 2019 and up)
Strong technical and analytical skills
Ability to translate complicated technical matters into simple understandable language
Experience working with containers and virtualization environments
Automation experience with at least one configuration/deployment management system (Ansible, Jenkins pipelines, Azure DevOps...)
Experience in troubleshooting and root cause analysis
Able to deal with tight deadlines when they arise
Experience with at least one of the following scripting languages (Powershell, Shell, Python...)
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application, no later than 2025-03-30. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Sofi Wadström och Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
