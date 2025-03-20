Application Functions Developer - Power System Protection and Control
2025-03-20
The opportunity
In this role you will be part of Grid Automation Products. We are responsible for development, marketing and sales as well as manufacturing of protection and control products for power generation, transmission and sub-transmission network applications. We offer a complete portfolio of world class products for Digital substation solutions. The unit also offers services, for example education that enables the customers to obtain maximal benefit from their investment in in Hitachi Energy's protection and control solutions.
As Application Functions Developer, you will be integrated in a team of R&D engineers. The group is involved with development and maintenance of power system protection and control algorithms within the global Grid Automation Products R&D from last 100 years. We have a friendly, diverse and multidisciplinary environment. This is a team that you can flourish in and where you are given responsibility as well as large degree of freedom to decide the path of the design and implementation of algorithms for most complex scenarios of power system.
Since we have close collaboration with our team in India, as well as customers worldwide you will have an opportunity to broaden your network, building a great platform for a sustainable career within Hitachi Energy.
How you'll make an impact
Your main mission will be development and implementation of state-of-the-art protection algorithms that keep modern power systems running despite on faults and disturbances.
Being responsible for analyzing challenging cases as well as inventing, implementing and testing new solutions to ensure the high quality and performances for our customers.
You will collaborate with hardware and system software developers, project and product managers along with application experts and Hitachi Energy's research centers worldwide.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, with good knowledge of simulation tools.
Knowledge of Power Grids Protection and Control, embedded C programming, and Power System components is a benefit.
You are analytical, with a strong focus on details and quality, and at the same you can grasp the bigger picture.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies.
You are fluent in English, oral and written alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Sachin Srivastava, sachin.srivastava@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
