Application Engineer Separator
2025-03-19
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We believe our products are magic and hope you do too!
As our new Application Engineer - Separators, you will be part of a global leading company where our vision is to make food safe and available everywhere. Within Tetra Pak Channel Management & Key Components Hub Europe, we are looking for an experienced, highly motivated person to take the position of Application Engineer (Separators). You will join a great team, that is working closely with our colleagues in the markets and business streams.
As Application Engineer, you will be supporting the European markets with technical specifications, customer development needs and commissioning activities of Tetra Pak Separators. Separation is a core technology of Tetra Pak, where mechanical excellence combined with deep knowledge of process applications are a key to our leadership in liquid food processing.
As you will work with all European markets, you will need to develop a strong network within Tetra Pak.
This is a permanent position and can be based in any Tetra Pak entity in Europe. We expect up to 30% of time is associated with travelling is included in this position.
What you will do
As Application Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting the Separator business in Dairy & Beverage industries and providing technical expertise across the European markets. Your role is to drive growth, in collaboration with the Portfolio Manager. You will be a part of a team dedicated to growing the key component business in Europe.
You will focus on:
Build, share, and enhance separation expertise within the team and the markets.
Participate and support commissioning activities with markets and customers.
Provide application and technical support for the European market companies and sales channels.
Support in developing and delivering value-based quotations by thoroughly understanding customer needs.
Assist sales efforts in the markets by participating in presentations to secure technical acceptance from customers.
Support in identifying new product development needs and improvement requirements, offering recommendations to the global centre of expertise.
Support the deployment of new products according to the agreed plan with the global centre of expertise.
We believe you have
A university degree within science and engineering
At least 3 years' experience from the food industry
Experience or background in processing automation is a merit
Having worked with customers is a merit
As our customers will be from all over Europe, a very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We believe that you are a person with lot of energy, autonomy, strong drive for results and ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relationships with stakeholders comes natural to you, and the ability to handle conflicts and find common grounds in challenging situations.
The candidate of the position will be expected to sit on a profound knowledge of working with production within liquid food processing.
Furthermore, you are business oriented, and customer focused and have a passion for your product.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on April 2, 2025.
To know more about the position, contact Cecilia Martinsson at Cecilia.Martinsson@tetrapak.com
.
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at Susanne.stalring@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
